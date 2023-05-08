Deepika Padukone's oversized denim-on-denim airport look is a must-have for every lazy yet stylish girl's wardrobe

Actor Deepika Padukone arrived back in Mumbai last night. The paparazzi clicked Deepika outside the airport and shared pictures and videos on social media. The star chose a comfy, fashionable look for her jet-set look featuring a denim-on-denim outfit. The star ticked all boxes of comfort fashion with her ensemble, which is also a must-have for every lazy yet stylish girl's wardrobe. Keep scrolling to check out Deepika's pictures. Deepika Padukone wears an oversized denim-on-denim outfit for airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone's airport look

A paparazzi page shared a video of Deepika Padukone arriving in the bay with the caption, "Deepika Padukone fulfilled a young fan's wish to click a selfie with her while she arrived back in Mumbai." The clip shows Deepika exiting the Mumbai airport, dressed in a baggy denim-on-denim ensemble. Then, a little kid approaches Deepika for a selfie as she enters her car. She clicks pictures with the boy and then leaves. Deepika's video garnered love from her fans, who called her 'humble' and 'kind'. Watch the video below.

Deepika Padukone wears a denim-on-denim fit at the airport.(HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to Deepika's airport fit, it features a denim jacket, denim jeans and a classic white tee. While the oversized jacket has a collared neckline, folded long sleeves, drooped shoulders, patch pockets, and an open front, the jeans feature a baggy silhouette and high-rise ankles. She completed the ensemble with a round-neck oversized white tee.

Deepika styled the ensemble with matching blue and white sneakers, statement rings, sleek bracelets, a metal strap watch, black-tinted shades, and a Louis Vuitton saddle bag. In the end, Deepika chose a pulled-back ponytail, nude lips, dewy skin, rosy tint on the cheeks, and darkened brows for the glam picks.

Deepika's outfit is perfect for every lazy girl who loves to look stylish with minimum effort. You will need your trusty denim jacket, a pair of baggy denim jeans, and a white tee to nail her look. A messy bun or open locks, minimal makeup, and some gold jewellery will add the finishing touch.