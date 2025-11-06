Demi Moore stuns in Balenciaga as she gets honored at 2025 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Glamour hosted its 2025 Women of the Year Awards this week at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. The night celebrated women who have made an impact in culture, creativity, and leadership. Among the honorees, Demi Moore was recognised as the Global Woman of the Year. Many other honourees, like Tyla, Rachel Zegler, Brooks Nader, and Ms. Rachel, also attended the event. Moore turned heads with her black and white ensemble with a sleek ponytail and classic red lip. Honoree Demi Moore attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Demi Moore in Balenciaga’

The theme this year was “sisterhood of all kinds,” celebrating both the families we are born into and the ones we build along the way. The evening focused on women supporting one another and breaking boundaries together. Demi Moore arrived in a striking outfit from Balenciaga’s Spring 2026 collection, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The strapless look featured a rounded neckline and elegant fabric layering. She matched it with tapered black trousers that gave a clean, stylish look. The white opera gloves added a touch of classic charm to her appearance.

Her look was styled by Brad Goreski, with hair by Dimitris Giannetos and makeup by Rokael Lizama. Moore, known for her simple yet powerful style, made a graceful statement on the red carpet.

Demi Moore thanks women in her life

On Instagram, Demi shared photos from the evening, calling it “an incredibly special night.” She wrote that the theme of sisterhood is close to her heart and that her female friendships are her anchor in life. She dedicated her award to all the women who came before her, those who stand beside her, and those who will follow. “When one woman rises, we all rise,” she wrote.

Moore also shared a fun behind-the-scenes video of herself getting ready before the event, joking that “the gloves are not coming off.”

Also read: Rachel Zegler and Ms. Rachel join Glamour’s Women of the Year list amid backlash over Israel-Hamas views

Meanwhile, Moore has been basking in the success of her film, The Substance, which was released last year. She played the role of Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who, after being fired by her producer due to her age, uses a strange drug to create a younger version of herself. The movie received widespread critical acclaim and won Moore a Golden Globe Award, a Critics' Choice Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.