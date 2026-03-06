Dermatologists say this 'liquid gold’ is best to make skin smoother and hair frizz-free: 8 top picks

Does your skin often feel dry? Do you often fight with your frizz and flyaways, and are almost done using every hair care product? If the answer to both these questions is a yes, it may be time to introduce argan oil to your beauty routine. Argan oil has been used for centuries for its rich nutritional and versatile skin and hair benefits. Often called ‘liquid gold’, argan oil is a natural oil extracted from the kernels of the argan tree native to Morocco. This oil contains high levels of vitamin E and essential fatty acids that are great for your skin, hair, and nails. Argan oil benefits for hair, skin, and nails (Freepik)

Being lightweight, argan oil is easily absorbed into your hair and skin, leaving you with soft, supple, and shiny hair and skin. Dermatologist Dr Amit Bangia, Asian Hospital, tells HT ShopNow, “Argan oil is abundant in vitamin E, which is a potent antioxidant, thus it's highly effective in preventing skin damage caused by pollution, sun exposure and the usual day-to-day stress on the skin”.

This oil has a calming effect and is a great option for anyone with combination skin when used in moderation, since it won't clog the pores like heavier oils. For hair, argan oil reduces frizz and adds shine to the hair. This helps to make the hair easier to manage and style.

Dermatologist Dr Meenu Malik, a consultant at Aakash Healthcare, outlines the benefits of argan oil for hair. “Argan oil can smooth the outer layer of individual strands when applied to the hair. This will create additional shine and lessen any coarseness that contributes to frizz. Consequently, hair becomes easier to manage and style”. She also says that argan oil is very gentle and can help soothe mild irritation, dryness or redness.

Benefits of argan oil for your hair, skin, and nails Improves hair health: Argan oil deeply moisturises dry or damaged hair, adds shine and softness, and helps reduce frizz and split ends. It also promotes healthier hair growth by nourishing the scalp.

Good for skin: Argan oil hydrates and softens skin, helps improve skin elasticity, and also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Furthermore, argan oil also supports the healing of dry or irritated skin.

Rich in antioxidants: Argan oil contains Vitamin E, Polyphenols, and essential fatty acids, which help protect the skin and body from oxidative stress and ageing.

Helps fight acne and maintain skin balance: Despite being an oil, argan oil is non-comedogenic (doesn’t clog pores). It may help regulate sebum production, making it useful for acne-prone skin.

Strengthens nails: Argan oil not only promotes healthy hair and skin but also strengthens your nails. It moisturises cuticles and helps prevent brittle or cracked nails.

Common uses of argan oil You can use argan oil as a hair serum for moisturising and hydrating your hair, as a moisturiser, beard oil and can also be applied on your nails to strengthen them and prevent them from breaking.

Tips to use argan oil Use a few drops only—it’s very concentrated

Choose 100% pure, cold-pressed argan oil

Tips to use argan oil Use a few drops only—it's very concentrated

Choose 100% pure, cold-pressed argan oil

Patch test on skin first if you have sensitive skin