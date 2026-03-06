Dermatologists say this 'liquid gold’ is best to make skin smoother and hair frizz-free: 8 top picks
If your hair look brittle and dull and your skin lacks shine, its time to add Argan oil to your skin and hair care regimen. Here are our picks for you.
Does your skin often feel dry? Do you often fight with your frizz and flyaways, and are almost done using every hair care product? If the answer to both these questions is a yes, it may be time to introduce argan oil to your beauty routine. Argan oil has been used for centuries for its rich nutritional and versatile skin and hair benefits. Often called ‘liquid gold’, argan oil is a natural oil extracted from the kernels of the argan tree native to Morocco. This oil contains high levels of vitamin E and essential fatty acids that are great for your skin, hair, and nails.
Being lightweight, argan oil is easily absorbed into your hair and skin, leaving you with soft, supple, and shiny hair and skin. Dermatologist Dr Amit Bangia, Asian Hospital, tells HT ShopNow, “Argan oil is abundant in vitamin E, which is a potent antioxidant, thus it's highly effective in preventing skin damage caused by pollution, sun exposure and the usual day-to-day stress on the skin”.
This oil has a calming effect and is a great option for anyone with combination skin when used in moderation, since it won't clog the pores like heavier oils. For hair, argan oil reduces frizz and adds shine to the hair. This helps to make the hair easier to manage and style.
Dermatologist Dr Meenu Malik, a consultant at Aakash Healthcare, outlines the benefits of argan oil for hair. “Argan oil can smooth the outer layer of individual strands when applied to the hair. This will create additional shine and lessen any coarseness that contributes to frizz. Consequently, hair becomes easier to manage and style”. She also says that argan oil is very gentle and can help soothe mild irritation, dryness or redness.
Benefits of argan oil for your hair, skin, and nails
Improves hair health: Argan oil deeply moisturises dry or damaged hair, adds shine and softness, and helps reduce frizz and split ends. It also promotes healthier hair growth by nourishing the scalp.
Good for skin: Argan oil hydrates and softens skin, helps improve skin elasticity, and also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Furthermore, argan oil also supports the healing of dry or irritated skin.
Rich in antioxidants: Argan oil contains Vitamin E, Polyphenols, and essential fatty acids, which help protect the skin and body from oxidative stress and ageing.
Helps fight acne and maintain skin balance: Despite being an oil, argan oil is non-comedogenic (doesn’t clog pores). It may help regulate sebum production, making it useful for acne-prone skin.
Strengthens nails: Argan oil not only promotes healthy hair and skin but also strengthens your nails. It moisturises cuticles and helps prevent brittle or cracked nails.
Common uses of argan oil
You can use argan oil as a hair serum for moisturising and hydrating your hair, as a moisturiser, beard oil and can also be applied on your nails to strengthen them and prevent them from breaking.
Tips to use argan oil
- Use a few drops only—it’s very concentrated
- Choose 100% pure, cold-pressed argan oil
- Patch test on skin first if you have sensitive skin
Where to buy?
You can get argan oil in the comfort of your home through online shopping. HT Shop Now has curated a list of the top argan oils available on Amazon India. Most of the products selected have been rated 4-plus stars by customers and have been the top-selling brands in February 2026.
Best Argan oils in India
Soulflower Moroccan Argan Oil controls frizz and adds instant shine to your hair without weighing it down. This lightweight, cold-pressed oil smooths flyaways, nourishes dry strands, and works perfectly as a finishing styling oil. Just a few drops of this oil are enough to soften hair while protecting it from everyday dryness. Customers often say their hair feels smoother, silkier, and easier to manage after regular use of this argan oil. They further say that this oil is non-greasy and controls frizz effectively even in humid weather.
Pura D’or Pure & Organic Argan Oil delivers deep nourishment for hair, skin, and nails using premium cold-pressed Moroccan argan kernels. This oil is rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, which hydrate dry hair, soften skin, and strengthen brittle nails. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly and leaves a natural glow. Customers frequently praise its versatility, using it as a hair serum, moisturiser, and cuticle treatment. It helps in smoother hair, improves skin softness, and healthier-looking nails.
Smooth and soft skin is just Khadi Herbal Natural Argan Oil away. This oil deeply nourishes hair and restores natural shine with traditional herbal care. Extracted from Moroccan argan kernels, it helps repair dryness, reduce frizz, and improve your skin's texture. The lightweight formula of this hair oil works wonders for scalp massage, conditioning, or styling. Customers appreciate that it leaves hair soft and manageable without feeling sticky. Plus, regular use of this oil softens skin and nails.
Organic Harvest Organic Argan Oil delivers certified organic nourishment for hair, skin, and nails. Packed with vitamin E and antioxidants, this cold-pressed oil hydrates dry hair, improves elasticity, and enhances skin’s natural glow. It absorbs quickly and works well as a serum, moisturizer, or cuticle treatment. Customers often report softer hair, smoother skin, and a healthy shine after regular use. Many reviews highlight its lightweight feel and multipurpose benefits, making it a convenient addition to daily beauty routines.
Aromatico 100% Pure Cold Pressed Argan Oil offers natural hydration and nourishment for hair, skin, and nails. Carefully extracted through cold pressing, this oil retains essential nutrients that help repair dryness, improve shine, and support healthy skin. Its fast-absorbing formula works well as a hair serum, facial oil, or cuticle conditioner. Customers frequently say their hair feels softer and more manageable after use. Many reviewers also appreciate its light texture and natural feel, noting visible improvements in skin smoothness and hair shine.
Plant-Based Moroccan Argan Oil provides pure botanical nourishment for hair, skin, and nails. Rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, this oil helps hydrate dry strands, soften rough skin, and strengthen brittle nails. Being lightweight, this oil absorbs quickly and adds a healthy shine without heaviness. Customers commonly mention smoother hair and improved manageability after regular use. It has a gentle formula and can be used as a hair serum, facial moisturiser, and overnight treatment.
Mystiq Living Pure Moroccan Argan Oil delivers luxurious nourishment for hair, skin, and nails using premium Moroccan argan kernels. This cold-pressed oil helps repair dry hair, restore shine, and deeply hydrate skin. Its lightweight formula absorbs easily, leaving hair silky and skin soft without a greasy feel. Customers often report improved hair texture and smoother skin with regular use.
Deve Herbes Pure Argan (Moroccan) Oil offers nutrient-rich care for hair, skin, and nails. Extracted from Moroccan argan kernels, this cold-pressed oil contains vitamin E and essential fatty acids that help moisturise dry hair, improve shine, and support healthy skin. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly and works well as a hair serum, facial oil, or cuticle treatment. Customers frequently say their hair feels softer and less frizzy after use. Many reviewers also praise its purity and noticeable skin-softening effects.
