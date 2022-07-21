Ditch and dump the plastic for better alternatives

Plastic is found everywhere in our lives, not just as polythene bags, but also in utensils, household items, and occasionally even in consumer goods. The need to switch to a healthier way of life is more pressing than ever, as we finally come to terms with the negative effects of plastic use. As of July 1, single-use plastic would no longer be sold in the nation and it is a move that couldn’t be more fitting given that this month is celebrated as Plastic Bag July. If you are just getting started on giving up plastic and are overwhelmed with the alternatives, consider these simple and everyday options. Read on to know how to make your switch the easiest one.

Stainless steel

In recent years, there have been a growing number of durable and easy-to-clean stainless steel choices for reusable food and beverage storage. This robust metal can be used to replace single-use cups, kitchen storage, lunch boxes, and other items.

Glass

Glass is inert, affordable, and eternally recyclable despite not being biodegradable. Additionally, since many foods are packaged in glass, repurposing glass jars as food storage is a free method to update your food packaging. You may add jars from jam, honey, pickles, nut butters, and a lot more to your zero-waste shopping toolkit. They can also be decorated and used to make homemade gifts, or they can be reused to keep leftovers and homemade drinks.

Platinum silicone

Food grade platinum silicone is flexible and strong because it is mostly made of sand. Additionally, it can withstand high temperatures, so you may boil, bake, and cook without worrying about denaturing. Select silicone items free of plastic binders.

Beeswax-coated cloth

Beeswax-coated fabric is simple to use and straightforward to clean, making it a popular alternative to plastic wrap and plastic bags. And it smells wonderful too.

Natural fibre cloth

Plastic bags can be replaced with natural cloth. When cleaned, sustainable clothing made of organic cotton, wool, hemp, or bamboo won’t lint up with plastic fibres. A versatile, secure, and compostable material for kids’ toys, household containers, and more is felted or recycled wool.

Bar soap and shampoo

Change to shampoo and bar soap. Although body washes and liquid shampoos are practical, they also contribute to our plastic waste problem and are heavier due to their size and water content, which means they have a negative impact on the environment.