IAQ Expert Dr Priyanka Kulshrehsta says monsoon is polluting your home and shares tips to manage monsoon allergies

Delhi’s air pollution problem doesn’t disappear with the monsoon. The capital recorded an average AQI of 119 in July 2026, making it the city’s most polluted July in six years, despite the onset of the rainy season. While heavy rainfall temporarily improved air quality on some days, prolonged dry spells allowed pollutants and dust to build up again, underscoring how weather conditions can influence, but not eliminate, the city’s air pollution challenge. The implications of this seasonal shift extend beyond outdoor air. The rains bring skin allergies and water-borne infections. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

During the monsoon, changes in humidity, ventilation, and indoor conditions can also affect indoor air quality. Maintaining indoor air quality becomes an important part of a year-round approach to healthier living, rather than a concern limited to Delhi’s winter pollution season. To explain how the monsoon can affect indoor air quality, Ninad Shitoot, Lead Design Engineer, outlines seasonal changes that can influence the indoor environment and shares practical steps to manage it.

Why don't air quality challenges end with winter? Many people assume heavy rains substantially cleanse the atmosphere. However, they remove only about 30% of larger particles (PM2.5) from the air, with little effect on smaller particles. Delhi’s July air quality highlights this, with the city recording its highest average AQI in six years despite above-normal monsoon rainfall.

"However, the air inside our homes is also influenced by seasonal changes. During the monsoon, higher humidity and reduced ventilation can alter the indoor environment, making it important to pay equal attention to the quality of the air we breathe indoors. Air quality should be viewed as a year-round consideration, not just a seasonal concern,” Dr Priyanka Kulshrehsta, Indoor Air Quality Expert, tells Health Shots.

Tips to manage monsoon allergies Dr Priyanka Kulshrehsta, Indoor Air Quality Expert, shares practical tips to help reduce indoor allergens and maintain healthier indoor air during the monsoon.

Purify the air indoors TheDyson HushJet™ Compact Purifier is engineered to deliver powerful whole-room purification in a compact form factor. Featuring Dyson's unique HushJet™ air projection technology, it draws in polluted air and projects purified air across the room while operating as quietly as 24dB in Sleep mode. At the same time, an activated carbon filter helps reduce odors and gases, making it well-suited for maintaining cleaner indoor air during the monsoon.

Clean what cleans your home None of this works if the filters doing the capturing are themselves clogged. Delhi's July air quality reminds us that pollution isn't a winter-only concern.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)