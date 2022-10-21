Diwali 2022: 5 trendy festive looks for Diwali puja

The festive season is here to light up your homes and adorn your closets with extra glitter. It's time for the Diwali celebration, which is celebrated with a lot of vigour and glamour. It is without a doubt a beloved festival that transcends age, nationality, and religious barriers. While tidying up and decorating your home is customary during festivals, Diwali is also the appropriate time to update your wardrobe. We all enjoy dressing up in our finest Indian traditional attire for this occasion since it honours Indian culture in all its splendour. These are the days to wear your best selection of silk sarees, picture-perfect lehengas, and other forms of wardrobe extravagance. If you are still in doubt and confused about your Diwali outfit then we are here to help you. Here is a list of some perfect Diwali outfit ideas that are trendy, chic and give all festive vibes. (Also read: Beauty tips for your pre and post festive skincare )

Three piece sharara outfit

Sharara outfit is a lovely item of apparel since it is heavily embellished with zari, Resham, and zardozi embroidery.(Instagram/@Jahnvi Kapoor)

The dress is a lovely item of apparel since it is heavily embellished with zari, Resham, and zardozi embroidery. In India, sharara suits have long been a staple of the fashion industry. In the court of Oudh, women wore it. Any Indian wedding or festival is appropriate for wearing a sharara outfit. It is a three-piece outfit made up of a long or short top that creates an A-line or straight form and sharara pants with flared or flared bottoms. Alternatively to the conventional dupatta, you could wear it with a long shrug or jacket.

2. Silk saree

A timeless silk saree deserves a special place in every girl's wardrobe. Team it with a matching blouse and traditional jewellery for a perfect festive look. (Instagram/@aditiraohydari)

A timeless silk saree deserves a special place in every girl's wardrobe. Sarees appear to be the best Diwali outfit options when it comes to looking classy and fierce on Diwali day without sacrificing the traditional way of dressing. To nail your festive look, choose from a variety of saree styles like Silk, Banarasi, Bengali, Pure, and Chiffon Sarees. If wearing heavy sarees makes you uncomfortable, choose lightweight sarees and match them with bulky blouses to balance your festival's special appearances.

3. Mirror work lehenga

Mirrorwork always looks stunning and is never out of fashion. An outfit like this will surely steal the show.(Instagram/@AananyaPandey)

Mirror work lehenga is a perfect Diwali inspiration. Pair it up with a sexy blouse doused in mirrors and a dupatta. Mirrorwork always looks stunning and is never out of fashion. An outfit like this will surely steal the show. Select something chic for the days when you want to flaunt your sense of balance. And find extravagance in form of stunning mirror work dresses or gowns for festivities like Diwali.

4. Embellished gown

Decked up in a gorgeous full-length flowy gown with heavy embroidery, deep back and sweetheart neck.(Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)

Do you wish to look sexy yet elegant this Diwali? Then an embellished gown is a perfect festive inspiration for you. Decked up in a gorgeous full-length flowy gown with heavy embroidery, deep back and sweetheart neck. As they can be worn gracefully by people of different sizes, these gown dresses don't need you to move outside of your comfort zone. Pair it up with statement earring and nude make-up for a perfect Diwali look.

5. Anarkali suit

For those of us who desire to dress traditionally yet won't stray from comfort, the Anarkali ensemble has been a blessing.(Instagram/@Aliabhatt)

Some women like to dress simply and without too much sparkle or glamour. For those of us who desire to dress traditionally yet won't stray from comfort, the Anarkali ensemble has been a blessing. Wear a three-piece Kurti outfit and make some heads turn. This straightforward yet vibrant Indian outfit will undoubtedly enhance your festive appearance. You might attract some interested eyes by wearing this Diwali festival attire with juttis and jhumkis.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter