Common health problems during festive season and how to avoid them

In India, festivities are all about indulging in special treats and joy and with Covid-19 numbers coming down, people are making sure they make up for all the lost times in this festive season by celebrating without restrictions. Navaratri celebrations just finished, during which many of us indulged in fried foods, sweets and may be binge drinking.

With Diwali knocking at our door in a week time, we will be indulging in the above activities again. Health issues caused due to this can be acidity, bloating, headaches and even heart attacks what we call as “festive heart syndrome” – heart attack caused by sudden exertion and overeating.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anantha Krishnan, Infectious Disease expert from Prashanth Hospitals, shared, “The most commonly seen problems during festive seasons, especially in the months of October, November and December, are related to lifestyle. We find a lot of problems of overeating. Patients can have bloating, acidity, food poisonings and associated disorders. There can also be excessive alcohol usage over the festivities which also cause acidity and alcohol associated gastritis. Excessive alcohol usage will cause a spike in sugar levels or the BP and cholesterol levels of patients who are already diabetic and hypertensive.”

He added, “Excessive smoking due to the cold weather can lead to some allergies and asthma related lung conditions. We find a lot of people who try to compensate for all this and end up stressing themselves up, over exercising and come to us with fatigue. A lot of lifestyle modification goes through patients and the festive season is no different for them. So we should all avoid overeating, eat only what is required, include more meals in a day and eat more vegetables and fruits and freshly made items. Do not carry on with leftovers to prevent food poisoning. Reduce your alcohol intake. If at all you must drink, probably you can eat first and then drink as deemed fit and periodically monitor your vitals and sugar levels at home. Do not over exercise, it is okay if you took a break from your exercise schedule. Get back to track slowly.”

Asserting that too much of anything is bad for our body and unlimited food and drinks can lead to major cardiac or digestion related issues, Dr Sheethal Brahmesh, Consultant Internal Medicine at Apollo hospitals in Bengaluru's Seshadripuram suggested how to avoid these health problems:

1. Abrupt lifestyle changes due to festive season is not good for health. Skipping meal and over compensating the next day can be detrimental to health.

2. Do not under eat, fast or over exercise if you are feeling guilty.

3. Keep yourself water by drinking enough water throughout the day

4. Adequate sleep is very important – at least 7 to 8 hours minimum.

5. Try to avoid too much oily and outside food. Eat home cooked food as much as possible.

6. Control your alcohol and aerated drinks consumption.

7. Walk at least 30 mins day even during festivals.

8. Do not drink alcohol on empty stomach. Do not pair fried food with drinking as it can be extremely harmful.

9. Do not ignore your symptoms even if it is your mild acidity during festivals.