Dopamine dress this summer to boost your mood

After a long era of minimalist fashion and neutral toned dressing, the dopamine dressing trend is here to boost our moods in this post pandemic times with its bright and vivid colours. Throwing the comfort style that we adopted over the last two years to the back seat, this trend is pushing us to step outside our comfort zones and play with loud colours.

Sitting right with the summer season, the dopamine dressing trend is turning into a sartorial norm as embraced by these style influencers.

TANGY ORANGE

Take a page from actor Deepika Padukone’s sartorial summer looks and don a bright orange cut-out dress that will instantly put you in a good mood. Whether it’s a brunch outing with the girls or a date night, opt for a bright ensemble like this one with a thigh-high slit. The skin-baring, cut-out midi can be styled with pointed high-heeled pumps and accessorised with statement gold-layered earrings and matching gold rings like Padukone. In terms of beauty, keep the look subtle with a nude lip shade and subtle eye shadow to let your outfit do all the talking.

POP IN FUCHSIA PINK

If you want to stand out in a colour popping outfit, take inspiration from actor Tara Sutaria in this hot pink pantsuit fit to show assertiveness. Ditch the classic trousers and style an oversized blazer and bralette with a pair of hot pink cargo pants for a more relaxed look. Marrying two trends together, this open-buttoned power suit will guarantee to turn heads for your next going-out look after office hours. You could also pair it with matching pink stilettos and a mini bag for more drama.

VERY PERI PURPLE

With the wedding season in full swing, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows us how to incorporate the mood lifting trend in your ethnic wardrobe with this purple lehenga. Combine the colour of the year with the trend of the year and choose a very peri purple lehenga with a one-shoulder blouse for an eye-soothing delight this shaadi season. Perfect for a bridesmaid look for your best friend’s summer wedding, complete the lush look with a sleek silver belt, tear-drop earrings, chunky bangles, and glossy lips.

NEON NEUTRALS

Fashion blogger Masoom Minawala knows how to slay in a neon lemon yellow ensemble with grace and panache. A colour that radiates happiness but not easily pulled off by many, neon yellow can be worn in a rather unconventional way like Minawala. Opt for an asymmetrical kurta set in a solid neon yellow hue and throw in a sheer wrap-around jacket in the same colour for your next festive family lunch.

GREEN GLEE

A colour associated with growth and new beginnings, fashion blogger Juhi Godambe dons a green oversize shirt dress apt for the post-pandemic mood. Oozing comfort for a casual day out, pair a bright green shirt dress with white dad sneakers and hair pulled back in a high ponytail to make an effortless style statement.

RESILIENT RED

Before you head to the mountains to escape from the scorching summer heat, take cues from fashion blogger Aashna Shroff to incorporate the dopamine dressing trend in your vacation style. Invest in a bright red puffer jacket for all your cold weather woes and layer it with a white turtleneck thermal top and matching red trousers to brighten up your mood and the overall look.