Du's emerging rap culture grips campus
While we were still vibing to Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy, students from Delhi University wrote three new raps and left their peers spell bound! From raps about OBE exams to how offline campus mein pawri hori hay, Delhi University’s new rap stars have added swag to student life on campus.“I started rapping when I lost my nanaji two years ago. That pain gave me the talent. Nanaji was a poet and mummy was crying because of his death so I decided to write a poem on mummy and perform that on music and that became my first rap,” says Vishal Singh Rathor, a fresher of Hansraj College who is quick to point out that ‘rap’ is basically a short form of rhythm and poetry. Rathor made a rap on student life called Meme Jaake Dekh. With lines like ‘notice aaya obe exam hai apne, ye me , mera rap , meri pawri hori hay,’ Rathor has hit it off with his college buddies.
“Everyone finds rap relatable because of it’s livid content and as it’s now become a fad with youngsters. Actually I was a little tensed about exams so I thought I should make a rap on a funny topic that everyone can enjoy,” shares Rathor as he tackles a social media feed flooded by story shares of his friends as well as from students from other varsities. Rathor has big plans to amp up the #DUrapculture, “Hansraj college doesn’t have a rapping society so my first dream is to create a rapping society as a legit college society.”
Another emerging rockstar of the campus is Amal Pal from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. Pal shares, “My dream is that Rap culture should grow not only in DU campus but also in the whole country. I want to make a small contribution to the hiphop culture and I think I am because students are coming up to me and appreciating my raps. Obviously rap has become an emerging trend on campus and I’m glad to be one of the first ones to hit it off!”
The rap culture has influenced many students in DU and is slowly emerging as a burning trend. “We don’t want musicians to perform on our fests. That’s so last year. We want rappers like Divine to come and rock the campus because they say the truth as it is. We don’t want raps talking about how to woo a girl, we want more relatable raps about the situations we face as youngsters - the betrayal, the friendship issues, the lessons we are learning while crumbling to dust and rising from our ashes.”
Author tweets @FizzyBuddha
