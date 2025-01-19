Emporio Armani shines at Milan Fashion Week; seduces crowd with textures, velvet suits

Giorgio Armani kept his youth game sharp with an Emporio Armani menswear collection presented during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday that was all about texture and glistening surfaces. Models walk the runway during the Emporio Armani collection show at Milan's Fashion Week Men's Fall / Winter 2025-2026 in Milan. (AFP)

Youthful Elegance: Textures and Layers That Invite the Touch

Titled “Seductive,” the 90-year-old designer’s Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection for youthful dressers invited the touch: velvet three-piece suits decorated with delicate watch chains, finely ribbed lurex knitwear, luxurious corduroy pants that puddled around lug sole shoes.

Urban Sophistication Meets Alpine Adventure

Urban outerwear included belted trenches, sleek, oversized leather coats with deep slits for big steppers and long fake furs. Silken scarves were knotted like a tie for a tromp l’oeil wave beneath blazers.

The runway show in Armani’s theatre opened and closed with a soundtrack of blowing wind, beckoning cold, perhaps as a hex against global warming. Mountaineers toting climbing gear and decked out in colour-block parkas in shades of purple, pink, olive and brown opened the show. An urban couple dressed for a party and bundled against the elements closed it.

Armani, dressed in his trademark navy blue, took a bow for the fashion crowd, then posed with models before greeting VIPs, including U.S. actor Toby Wallace, Chinese actor and singer Zeng Shunxi, and model Lennon Gallagher.

Trend Watch:

Faux fur collars. Body-con fine knits that glisten. Cap of all sorts, but especially a neat leather beanie.