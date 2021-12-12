Esha Gupta goes shirtless to slay in a brown pantsuit at F1 race in Abu Dhabi

We sure love wearing casual clothes for work but irrespective of how trendy sweatpants are, pantsuits are empowering, cool and a celebratory garment that can be worn in a multitude of ways and Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is no stranger to the trend. Turning up the heat at Formula One motor racing event in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Esha's steamy look in a shirtless pantsuit is all the fashion inspiration we need to ace smart styling that can lift the spirits immeasurably and instantly make us feel capable of everything.

Taking to her social media handle, Esha shared a slew of pictures from the event that gave fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of her sartorial elegance. The pictures featured the diva donning a brown boyfriend blazer that came with long sleeves, a breast pocket, two lower pockets and a single button to hold it in place,

Fully lined, the blazer sported shoulder pads and was worn without a shirt inside to add to the oomph factor. It was teamed with a pair of matching brown wide legged trousers and Esha completed her attire with a pair of brown heels. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Esha accessorised her look with a brown croc bag fro Jw Pei, a stack of golden finger rings, a golden chain and a pair of sunglasses.

Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick, Esha amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Esha set the F1 race on fire.

The blazer is credited to sisters Carol and Sarah Piron's Belgian label, Filles à Papa (“Daddy’s Girls”), that boasts of typical streetwear with sultry details and witty pop culture references built in an unconventional way that infuses classic designs with an playfully exuberant touch by incorporating a playful palette and whimsical prints, courtesy the diversity and the mix and match of a wardrobe. The blazer originally costs € 550 or ₹47,129 on the designer website.

Esha Gupta's brown blazer from Filles à Papa(fillesapapa.com)

Esha Gupta was styled by celebrity stylists Chandini Whabi and Ria Kothari. The lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips again and who better to take fashion cues from than Bollywood diva Esha Gupta.

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauty sort your fashion woes.

Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits like a floral print or fluorescent one instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in. Take fashion cues from Bollywood divas to recreate sultry styles in pantsuit and serve mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient.

