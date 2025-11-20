Fashion influencer shows how to style a saree without making it look ‘Star Plus’

Sarees can be elegant to look at, but chaotic while styling. From hundreds of draping and styling options available on the internet, women often get confused over what could be the right way of draping a saree while also making it look classic and timeless. Know simple saree hacks that allow women to carry their dress effortlessly.

One mistake the women often make is to over-accessorize. Hence, it gets difficult for them to carry the ensemble with grace; instead, the complete look is seen as over the top.

Apart from jewellery, the hairstyle too plays a part in completing the ensemble. One should be aware and know what hairstyle would suit the blouse as well as the drape.

Hacks to carry a saree gracefully

On Instagram, fashion influencer Girls in the Twin Cities has shared a few hacks regarding how a saree could be draped and the mistakes that can be avoided.

In the clip, the model revealed that the girls of today’s generation tie their sarees high. She claimed, in order to let the saree look elegant, the pleats should always touch the ground. Not only will the women look taller, but the ensemble also looks prim and proper.

For the next hack, the social media influencer stated that the blouse should complement the saree. A loose-fitting or too plain a top can kill the overall vibe of the outfit, which includes designs and prints.

Though accessories are necessary, for the third hack, the influencer claimed that too much accessorizing can take the spotlight away from the saree. The neckpieces should be elegant and classy instead of being over the top. Additionally, women should opt for earrings that do not overshadow the designs of the blouse.

Can hairstyles add to the elegance of a saree?

Apart from the jewellery and the outfit itself, hairstyles too play an important role in completing the look.

In the video shared on social media, the influencer showcased how a sleek bun with a Banarasi saree can give an old-school charm, while if the hair is left open, women can strike a balance between modernity and traditions.

In the final reveal, the influencer paired a golden choker with her saree, left her hair open, and she was good to go.