After Dua Lipa, popular American fashion model Karlie Kloss is celebrating her holidays in India and her stunning vacation diaries are taking rounds on social media. Karlie is savouring her time in Udaipur with her spouse Joshua Kushner. From donning traditional sarees to enjoying the New Year's Eve party at Udaipur's enchanting palace, Karlie's India diaries are sure to transport you to the holiday. Her dreamy holidays are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration, as the stunning model achieves her style goals effortlessly. From traditional Indian attire to modern maxi dresses, Karlie's looks are sure to inspire your holiday wardrobe. Scroll down to take notes. Fashion model Karlie Kloss shares breathtaking Udaipur vacation snaps, radiates elegance in stunning yellow saree(Instagram/@karliekloss)

Karlie Kloss's Stunning Udaipur Vacation Diaries

On Thursday morning, Karlie gave her fans a sweet surprise as the stylish diva took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption "On Udaipur time". With a massive 12.7 million followers, her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments. In the post, Karlie can be seen looking glamorous as she poses with her husband, and in another, she embraces the classiness of an Indian yellow saree. Let's take a closer look at her pictures.

Karlie's first look features a black and white maxi dress that boasts a plunging v-neckline, caftan-style sleeves, a bodycon fit and a stunning abstract black and white print that adorns her dress all over. Keeping it chic with her accessories, she styled her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, sleek bracelets on her wrist, a diamond statement ring on her finger and a pair of black heels. Her make-up look features winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, rosy cheeks with a touch of blush and a shade of nude lipstick. With her lush locks pulled back into a low ponytail, she looked absolutely chic. While her handsome husband wore a white bandh gala sherwani with silver intricate embroidery all over. Paired with black trousers, he completed the look.

In the other look, Karlie exuded grace and elegance as she stunned in a yellow silk saree embellished with intricate traditional embroidery and heavy motifs border all over. She paired it with a white sleeveless blouse and draped the saree elegantly around her. With a minimal