Fashion tips: From pastels to English tones or nudes, here's how to select your dreamy bridal lehenga colour combination

A wedding lehenga is most certainly a fantasy outfit for any young lady, which she begins fantasising about from an exceptionally youthful age, subsequent to seeing different ladies at the weddings around them. The drifts for lehenga variety in the wedding scene are always developing where the customary red is a succeeding shade for your wedding troupe but the novel marriage lehenga colours like pastels, English tones and nudes have been moving tall off-late and ladies have been pulling off some shocking variety combos, similar to red and green, pink and brilliant, lime and peach or even ombre and colourful lehengas, with all elegance and magnificence.

Aaliya Deeba, Founder of Ideebs London, spilled the beans on some fashion tips to selecting your dreamy bridal lehenga colour combination:

1. Know your skin colour - Deciding your skin tone is the initial step in picking the ideal lehenga variety. Possibly you are fair, wheat-ish, or shadowy. Distinguish which classification you go under and pick the lehenga variety likewise.

2. Find out your under-skin tone - This is a significant variable and fundamentally there are two tones - warm and cool. In the event that the veins on your wrist are blue, you have cool connotations and in the event that they are green, you have warm undercurrents. On the off chance that you are cool, delicate shades like light pink, light green and pastels will work the best. While for warm hint - red, orange and yellow will look astounding.

3. Weather - The season you are getting hitched in likewise holds significance while picking the shade of your lehenga. In this way, in the event that you are a colder-time-of-year-lady-of-the-hour, you should make a point to go for hazier varieties like red, maroon or orange and in the event that you are a late-spring-lady-of-the-hour, generally pick light shades of varieties like light pink, powder blue and some more.

Lehenga colour combinations for:

1. Fair complexion brides - Conceals like mint green and blue eyes look exquisite with a light complexion tone with cool suggestions. Red and Azalea pink tones will make your face sparkle! Sun yellow, is likewise, a decent variety for you.

2. Pale complexion brides - Pastel shades with pop variety themes on it can heat up your colouring and look perfect on you. On the off chance that pastel isn't your thing, then, at that point, remain inside two tones of your normal tone and stay away from extremely dull and exceptionally light shades as they can make you look cleaned out. Pick rather for lilac, red, hot red, tart orange, chrome yellow and so on.

3. Tan - Most Indian young ladies are honoured with a tan or medium tone. Stay away from light shades! They ordinarily don't praise our more profound complexions. Go for conceals like ochre yellow, maroon and olive green. Additionally, colours like purple, rust and emerald will defeat you!

4. Dusky - Individuals with gloomy complexions can explore different avenues regarding extreme varieties that don't normally look perfect with a light complexion variety like violet, Christmas green, wine and copper can make you look staggering, so feel free to get shopping! You can have an astonishing winter wedding utilising this variety of senses of taste.

Since it has become so undeniably obvious what tone to pick, which is completely appropriate for your complexion, test yourself by investigating the assortment to know what variety goes best with your complexion.