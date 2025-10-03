Flat 50% off on Fossil watches on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top 8 picks
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 08:00 am IST
Fossil has long been a trusted brand for watch enthusiasts who value quality, innovation, and timeless style. Upgrade your style game and grab these deals.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Fossil Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Silver Strap Mens Watch-Fs5384 View Details
|
₹7,248
|
|
|
Fossil Stainless Steel Analog Blue Dial Mens Watch-Fs6064, Band Color-Silver View Details
|
₹9,247
|
|
|
Fossil Stainless Steel Analog Silver Dial Womens Watch-Es5300, Band_Gray View Details
|
₹7,247
|
|
|
Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Mens Watch-FTW4063 View Details
|
₹11,998
|
|
|
Fossil Analog Silver Dial Womens Stainless Steel Watch-ES5326 View Details
|
₹7,247
|
|
|
Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Blue Smartwatch FTW4070 View Details
|
₹11,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
