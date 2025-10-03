Search
Oct 03, 2025
Flat 50% off on Fossil watches on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top 8 picks

Samarpita Yashaswini
Oct 03, 2025

Fossil has long been a trusted brand for watch enthusiasts who value quality, innovation, and timeless style. Upgrade your style game and grab these deals.

When it comes to watches that balance style, quality, and innovation, Fossil has always been a global favourite. Whether you’re a fan of timeless analog classics or modern smartwatches loaded with features, Fossil offers something for everyone. And now, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can get your hands on premium Fossil watches at flat 50% off, making this the perfect time to upgrade your wrist game.

Flat 50% off on Fossil watches: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Top 8 picks

Top 8 Fossil watches at flat 50% off:

1.

Fossil Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Silver Strap Men’s Watch – FS5384
A classic choice for men who appreciate sophistication, this black dial watch with a sleek silver strap adds instant charm to formal and semi-formal outfits. Its minimalistic design ensures versatility, while the stainless steel build guarantees durability. Whether you’re at work or a dinner party, this watch makes a bold statement without being flashy.

2.

Fossil Stainless Steel Analog Blue Dial Men’s Watch – FS6064
Blue dials are trending, and this Fossil masterpiece combines elegance with modern design. The striking blue face set against the silver strap creates a sophisticated yet stylish vibe. Perfect for daily wear as well as festive occasions, this watch is a must-have for men who prefer a polished look.

3.

Fossil Stainless Steel Analog Silver Dial Women’s Watch – ES5300 (Band: Gray)
Subtle, sleek, and undeniably elegant, this silver dial watch is perfect for women who love timeless accessories. The gray band complements both professional attire and festive looks, making it a versatile piece in your wardrobe. Its lightweight design ensures comfort, while the Fossil craftsmanship ensures lasting quality.

4.

Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Men’s Smartwatch – FTW4063
For men who love the perfect blend of technology and style, the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is a must-buy. Featuring health tracking, notifications, fitness modes, and a sleek black dial. With flat 50% off, it’s a deal that’s hard to miss.

5.

Fossil Analog Silver Dial Women’s Stainless Steel Watch – ES5326
This silver dial analog watch is a statement of grace and elegance. Crafted in stainless steel with a refined finish, it’s ideal for women who want a watch that’s both functional and fashionable. Whether you’re dressing up for work or a festive evening, this one adds subtle sparkle to your wrist.

6.

Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Blue Smartwatch – FTW4070
The Wellness Edition of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is designed to help you stay connected and healthier. With advanced wellness features, customizable dials, and a gorgeous blue strap, this smartwatch looks as good as it performs. Fitness enthusiasts and tech-lovers will especially appreciate this blend of modern technology and Fossil’s signature style.

7.

Fossil Stainless Steel Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch – ES5300 (Grey Strap)
A timeless beauty, this silver dial watch with a sleek grey stainless steel strap is perfect for women who love understated elegance. Its minimal design works effortlessly for both office wear and casual outings. With Fossil’s trusted craftsmanship, this watch is a chic yet durable pick you’ll love wearing every day.

8.

Fossil Stainless Steel Analog Blue Dial Men’s Watch – FS6064 (Silver Strap)
Designed for the modern man, this Fossil watch pairs a striking blue dial with a polished silver stainless steel strap. Its versatile look transitions easily from business meetings to weekend plans. Durable, stylish, and now at flat 50% off, it’s a steal deal for anyone who wants luxury at half the price.

  • Are Fossil watches water-resistant?

    Yes, most Fossil analog and smartwatches are water-resistant, though the level varies by model. Always check specifications before use.

  • Are these watches covered under warranty?

    Yes, Fossil offers a manufacturer’s warranty (usually 2 years) covering defects in material and workmanship.

  • Can I pair the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch with both Android and iOS devices?

    Yes, the Gen 6 smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms via the Wear OS by Google app.

  • What’s the difference between Fossil analog and Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches?

    Analog watches focus on timeless design and elegance, while Gen 6 smartwatches offer advanced features like fitness tracking, notifications, and customizable watch faces.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

