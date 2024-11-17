For Suhana Khan, summer is far from over as she dazzles in a simple white midi dress. Watch

Winter is here, but it may not still be the time to put those pretty summer dresses back into the closet. Suhana Khan surely believes so. During an outing in the city, Suhana wore a white midi dress. Let's decode her look. Suhana Khan dazzles in a white dress.

The paparazzi videos show Suhana Khan stepping out of a building and heading towards her car. She also greets the paparazzi and poses for them before leaving the location. The Archies actor's white midi dress added a chic, feminine energy to the minimal aesthetic Suhana embraced with the ensemble.

The dress features a plunging neckline accentuating her decolletage, half-length flared sleeves, a fitted bodice with a gathered design, a free-flowing skirt that reached to the calves, and a figure-skimming silhouette that complemented her svelte frame. It is a great sartorial pick for the summer season. You can also wear it during the mildly cold weather, layering a lightweight bodywrap or cropped jacket to style the look.

How did Suhana style the ensemble?

Suhana accessorised the dress with minimal accessories, complementing the simple aesthetic of her white midi. She chose sunglasses, a beige top-handle mini bag from Dior, black and beige stilettos, and gold hoop earrings. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, Suhana chose glossy pink lips, feather brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and dewy skin for the glam.

How did the fans react?

Fans loved Suhana's look in the white midi dress. They dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Suhana looking stunning in white." Another wrote, “Really a princess.” Meanwhile, the paparazzi page called her ‘SRK’s princess’.

About Suhana Khan

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter. Aryan Khan and Abram Khan are her siblings. She debuted in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which also starred Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.