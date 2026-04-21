From 9 AM meetings to 9 PM plans: These 5 V-neck kurtis do it all effortlessly
If your schedule rarely allows outfit changes, V-neck kurtis are a smart wardrobe investment. They’re comfortable enough for long workdays and stylish.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
StyFun Women Viscose Rayon Ethnic Paisley Printed Sleeveless Kurti with V-Neck Black-XLView Details
₹594
Indesi Embroidered V-Neck Short Kurti for Women, Stylish Rayon Tunic Top with 3/4 Designer Sleeves (in, Alpha, M, Regular, Red)View Details
₹399
feranoid Designer V-Neck Short Straight Kurti with 3Quarter Sleeves NavyView Details
₹615
LIBOZA Embroidered Kashmiri Tunic Top, Short Kurti for Women on Jeans, V-Neck, 3/4 Sleeve, Floral Design, (in, Alpha, S, Regular, Pink)View Details
₹474
feranoid Women Cotton Designer V-Neck Short Straight Regular Fit Kurti With 3Quarter Sleeves MaroonView Details
₹615
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Some outfits just get it right, they’re polished enough for work, yet stylish enough for spontaneous dinner plans. That’s exactly where V-neck kurtis shine. With their flattering neckline, breathable fabrics and easy versatility, they’ve become a go-to for women who don’t want to carry a wardrobe change everywhere.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
The V-neck detail isn’t just stylish, it visually elongates the neckline, making it especially great for petite, broad-shouldered and fuller-bust body types. Add to that soft fabrics like rayon and easy silhouettes, and you’ve got pieces that move effortlessly from desk hours to dinner dates.
5 V-neck kurtis that transition seamlessly from office to after-hours
This kurti from StyFun is perfect for those who love minimal effort, maximum impact dressing. The sleeveless design keeps it light and breathable, ideal for long office hours, while the ethnic motifs add just enough detail to keep it visually interesting.
The rayon fabric drapes beautifully on the body, giving a sleek, slightly flowy silhouette that works well for most body types, especially pear and rectangular shapes. The V-neck adds structure and balance, making it look more polished than a basic kurti.
Desk to dinner tip: Throw on a light shrug or statement earrings post-work, and you’re ready for the evening.
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This piece leans into subtle elegance, thanks to its embroidered detailing and structured silhouette. The 3/4 sleeves make it office-appropriate, while the V-neck keeps it flattering and modern.
The embroidery elevates the overall look, making it feel more “dressed up” without being over the top. It’s a great option if your work environment leans slightly formal but you still want something that can transition into dinner plans effortlessly.
Best suited for: apple and fuller-bust body types, as the V-neck helps create a more balanced look.
Desk to dinner tip: Swap your work tote for a sling bag and add bold lipstick.
From feranoid, this straight-cut kurti is all about clean lines and everyday versatility. The straight silhouette gives it a slightly structured feel, making it perfect for office settings, while the V-neck softens the look and adds a feminine touch.
The 3/4 sleeves strike the right balance between comfort and coverage, making it suitable for both workspaces and evening outings. Its simplicity is what makes it so versatile, you can style it up or down depending on the occasion.
Best suited for: rectangular and athletic body types, as the straight cut enhances a streamlined look.
Desk to dinner tip: Add chunky earrings or a statement belt to instantly elevate the outfit.
If you’re someone who likes a bit of artisanal charm in your wardrobe, this kurti from LIBOZA is a standout. The Kashmiri-style embroidery adds richness and texture, making it perfect for evenings without feeling too heavy for daytime wear.
The shorter length makes it ideal to style with jeans or trousers, giving it a slightly fusion vibe. The V-neck complements the detailed embroidery by keeping the neckline open and balanced.
Best suited for: all body types, especially if you want something that adds visual interest to your outfit.
Desk to dinner tip: Swap your work flats for juttis or heels and add oxidised jewellery to complete the look.
Another solid pick from feranoid, this version offers a similar silhouette with slight design variations that keep things fresh. It’s the kind of kurti you can rely on for repeat wear without feeling repetitive.
The fabric feels light enough for day-long comfort, while the structured cut ensures you still look put-together. The V-neck once again works its magic by adding length and definition to the upper body.
Best suited for: most body types, especially if you prefer fuss-free, no-drama outfits.
Desk to dinner tip: Pair with heels instead of flats and add a sleek ponytail for a sharper evening look.
Why V-neck kurtis work so well for desk-to-dinner
Flattering neckline: Creates a longer, leaner look
Versatile styling: Easy to dress up or down
Comfort-first fabrics: Perfect for long hours
Minimal effort: One piece, multiple occasions
Balanced aesthetic: Not too casual, not too dressy
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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