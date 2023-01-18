From Wednesday to Euphoria: Popular TV series inspired trendy make-up ideas

TV series have always been a source of inspiration for fashion and makeup. From elegant and regal looks in The Crown to the mysterious makeup of Wednesday, these shows have set the trends for elaborate costumes and makeup looks, influencing audiences to try out similar styles. Television shows have the power to transport us to different worlds and eras, and makeup and fashion often play a crucial role in creating that immersion. Whether you're a fan of bold, colourful looks or prefer something more elegant and refined, we've got you covered. So, let's dive in and explore the world of TV-inspired makeup! (Also read: From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends to follow in 2023 )

1. Wednesday's gothic makeup

Wednesday's makeup is less Halloween-scary and more suitable for regular wear; it is dewy, glossy, and fresh-faced.(Instagram/@netflix)

The iconic stature of Wednesday Addams is well deserved. Her goth style, distinctive hair, and deadpan expressions have been extensively discussed, from her dark braided hair to her all-black "dresses" contrasting with a crisp white collar. If you don't naturally have freckles lightly strewn across your nose and cheeks, you can certainly imitate it with kajal. To create an otherworldly appearance, use a dewy foundation and apply dark hues like black, plum, and brown to the lips, cheeks, and eyes. Her makeup is less Halloween-scary and more suitable for regular wear; it is dewy, glossy, and fresh-faced. It has a gothic flair without going overboard for a gentle gothic beauty appeal.

2. Euphoria's gemstone makeup

If you are familiar with the Tv show Euphoria, you know it isn't just known for its gripping plot but also its stellar makeup.(pinterest)

If you are familiar with the Tv show Euphoria, you know it isn't just known for its gripping plot but also its stellar makeup. We saw some of the boldest signature make-up looks that went viral on TikTok from cat eyes, vivid colours, and over-the-top lashes to eyes outlined with wearable rhinestones and gemstones. Fairly simple to recreate this look as it allows Genz to feel like they have permission to pair bold colours with rhinestones or glitter and bring it into everyday wear.

3. The Crown's regal and elegant makeup

The period drama features classic makeup looks with a focus on bold red lipsticks, winged eyeliner, and strong brows.(Instagram/@netflix)

The series' depiction of the British monarchy has led to a rise in demand for elegant and regal makeup looks. Fans of the show have been inspired to create looks that feature bold red lipstick and dramatic winged eyeliner, which evoke the image of a powerful and regal queen. Other popular looks inspired by the show include a classic red lip, a subtle smoky eye and a natural flush.

4. Bridgeton's dramatic makeup

The show led to a rise in demand for makeup looks that emulate the characters' dramatic and elegant styles.(pinterest)

The show is set in the Regency era of England, and its extravagant costumes and opulent settings have led to a rise in demand for makeup looks that emulate the characters' dramatic and elegant styles. To get the "Daphne Bridgerton" look, you need a natural and dewy foundation, rosy cheeks, and a subtle pink lip colour. Also use bold and colourful eyeshadows in shades of blue, purple, and green, as well as dramatic eyeliner and bold red lips. The show also inspired a lot of hairstyles, particularly the large and voluminous curls, and the elegant and sophisticated up-do's that some of the characters have in the series.

5. Emily in Paris

The show has a strong makeup aesthetic, inspired by the classic French beauty look. (Instagram/@emilyinparis)

"Emily in Paris" is a popular romantic comedy-drama television series. The show has a strong makeup aesthetic, inspired by the classic French beauty look. To get the look, start with a fresh, clean face and apply a light, illuminating moisturizer to give your skin a healthy glow. Use a bronzer to contour your cheekbones and jawline, and then add a touch of blush to the apples of your cheeks.

Apply a neutral or nude eyeshadow to your eyelids, and then use black eyeliner to create a subtle cat-eye and finish the eyes with mascara. Use pink or red lipstick to add a pop of colour to your lips. You can also add a touch of eyeliner on the lower lash line, a neutral eyeshadow on the crease and light pink lipstick to make it more like Emily.

