Get Janhvi Kapoor inspired looks this festive season with our amazing picks on Myntra

This festive season, embrace elegance with a wide selection of traditional and contemporary outfits, including lehengas, sarees, and chic ethnic wear. From vibrant colours to intricate embroidery, find everything you need to capture Janhvi's glamorous style.

This elegant red and blue lehenga choli by LOOKNBOOK ART features a woven design with intricate zari work. The set includes an unstitched silk blend blouse with short, regular sleeves, a ready-to-wear flared lehenga, and a solid silk dupatta with a taping border. The lehenga has a waist supported up to 42 inches, with a length of 41 inches and a flair of 3.80 metres. The blouse measures 0.90 metres, and the dupatta is 2.4 metres long.

Material & Care

Lehenga, Blouse: Silk Blend

Dupatta: Silk

Lining: Poly Crepe

Dry Clean Only

These elegant green and gold contemporary jhumkas, gold-plated and embellished with kundan stones, offer a perfect blend of tradition and modern style for ethnic occasions. Measuring 8 cm in length and 4 cm in width, they are secured with a post and back closure for a comfortable fit. Crafted from alloy with gold plating, the jhumkas require special care: wipe them with a soft cloth after use, store them in a flat box to prevent scratches, and keep them away from water, sprays, and perfumes. Clean them gently using a soft brush dipped in a jewellery cleaning solution for long-lasting shine.

Material & Care

Base Metal: Alloy

Plating: Gold-plated

Stone Type: Kundan

This yellow bandhani embroidered kurta set by KALINI offers a perfect blend of tradition and style. The kurta features a beautiful Bandhani embroidery with sequin detailing, a straight shape, and regular three-quarter sleeves. Designed with a flattering V-neck, it falls to calf length with a straight hem, crafted from art silk fabric using a machine weave. Paired with embroidered trousers that have an elasticated waistband and a convenient slip-on closure, this ensemble exudes elegance and comfort. The accompanying dupatta enhances the overall look, making it ideal for festive occasions or special gatherings.

Material & Care

Kurta Fabric: Art Silk

Trouser Fabric: Art Silk

Dupatta Fabric: Poly Chiffon

Machine Wash

Looking for something that can go with any attire, then this one's for you. ABDESIGNS presents stunning silver-toned and pink contemporary drop earrings, perfect for adding elegance to any outfit. Crafted with a silver-plated finish, these earrings feature intricate artificial stones and beads for a chic, modern look. The design is secured with an insert closure, ensuring ease of wear. Measuring 7.62 cm in length, these earrings offer a striking balance of style and sophistication.

Material and Care:

Material: Brass base with silver plating

Stone Type: Artificial stones and beads

Care: Avoid contact with water or chemicals to maintain shine.

With the rating of 4.5 out of 5, this Libas Women Maroon Yoke Design Embellished Kurta exudes elegance with its rich maroon hue and intricate embellishments. Featuring a beautifully sequined yoke design, the kurta has a classic round neck and long, regular sleeves, offering a straight silhouette with a timeless style. The calf-length kurta is crafted from a silk blend fabric with a scalloped hem, adding a refined touch to its overall look. It also boasts side slits for added comfort and ease of movement. Ideal for festive or formal occasions, this kurta combines traditional charm with contemporary sophistication.

Material & Care

Silk Blend

Machine Wash

If you're looking to add a festive flair to your look, this exquisite navy blue lehenga choli set is sure to make you stand out in any crowd. The ensemble features a stunning semi-stitched lehenga with an elegant woven design, complete with a convenient drawstring closure for a comfortable fit. Measuring 42 inches in length and accommodating waist sizes up to 40 inches, the lehenga offers a dramatic flair of 3 metres for a striking silhouette. It comes with an unstitched blouse featuring the same beautiful design and a 2.5-meter dupatta adorned with a chic taping border. Perfect for festive occasions and special celebrations!

Material & Care

Top Fabric: Art Silk

Bottom Fabric: Art Silk

Dupatta Fabric: Silk

Dry Clean

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the TOKYO TALKIES X Rubans Fashion Accessories Gold-Toned Floral Studs Earrings. These exquisite gold-toned floral studs, elegantly gold-plated and adorned with pearls, are the perfect accessory to complement any indo-western outfit this season. Secured with a reliable post and back closure, these earrings ensure both style and comfort. The drop earrings measure 2.1 cm in length, while the hoop earrings are 2.9 cm long, making them a versatile choice for various looks. Crafted from high-quality alloy, they are easy to maintain and simply wipe with a clean cotton swab when needed.

Material & Care

Material: Alloy

Wipe with a clean cotton swab when needed

Making it an ideal choice for the festive season, this KALINI Kalamkari Printed Block Print Saree is the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Crafted from lightweight fabric, this stunning saree features intricate Kalamkari prints in a beautiful combination of beige and black, complemented by a stylish printed border. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece, allowing you the flexibility to tailor it to your personal style. Please note that the blouse worn by the model is for display purposes only; refer to the image for a true representation of the actual blouse piece. Celebrate your special occasions with grace in the KALINI Kalamkari Printed Block Print Saree.

Material & Care

Saree Fabric: Art Silk

Blouse Fabric: Cotton Blend

Dry Clean

Whether it is a suit, saree, or lehenga, this set can fit with anything. Enhance your ensemble with the exquisite Anouk Stones-Studded & Pearls Beaded Goddess Laxmi Choker Jewellery Set. This elegant set features a beautifully crafted choker necklace adorned with vibrant red and green Kundan stones, complemented by delicate pearl beading. The choker is secured with a convenient drawstring closure, ensuring a comfortable fit. Accompanying the necklace are matching drop earrings, each designed with a secure post-and-back closure for ease of wear. This stunning jewellery set not only adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit but also celebrates the grace and beauty of Goddess Laxmi.

Material & Care

Material: Alloy

Stone Type: Artificial Stones & Beads

Make sure that you wipe your jewellery with a soft cloth after every use and always store it in a flat box.

No festival is complete without the sophistication of a Kanjeevaram saree. Whether you're attending a wedding or celebrating a special occasion, this saree will surely make you the centre of attention. Elevate your festive wardrobe with the exquisite Mitera Cream-Coloured & Gold-Toned Kanjeevaram Saree, a timeless piece that embodies elegance and tradition. This stunning saree features intricate ethnic motifs woven throughout its luxurious fabric, complemented by a striking zari border that adds a touch of opulence.

Material & Care

Silk blend

Dry Clean

Think about fit, comfort, versatility, and how well the pieces mix with your existing wardrobe.

Frequently Asked Questions about Celebrity Festive looks What makeup styles work best for festive occasions? If you are planning to stand out of the crowd, then consider a bold lip or shimmery eyes. A touch of highlighter can also give you a festive glow.

How can I incorporate trends without going overboard? Choose one trendy piece to focus on and keep the rest of your outfit classic for balance.

What should I do if I feel overdressed or underdressed? Adapt your outfit with layers or accessories. If you're overdressed, consider simplifying with a more casual accessory.

How do I style my hair for a festive event? Options include elegant updos, loose waves, or sleek straight styles. Consider adding hair accessories like clips or pins for extra flair.

Can I wear the same festive outfit to multiple events? Absolutely! Change up accessories, makeup, or layering pieces to create a fresh look each time. What should I consider when shopping for a festive outfit?

