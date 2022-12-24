Ghaziabad ADM Ritu Suhas stuns as showstopper in lavender; see viral pics

Ghaziabad ADM Ritu Suhas and Mrs India 2019 Ritu Suhas stole the limelight as she walked the ramp as a showstopper at a recent fashion event in Lucknow. Ritu looked like an epitome of grace and beauty as she wowed in a lavender outfit which was part of the sustainable collection by fashion designer Aditi Jaggi Rastogi. Coloured with natural dyes, the collection was loved and appreciated by many at the fashion show.

Ritu is married to IAS Suhas LY, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar. The pictures posted on social media instantly went viral and garnered a lot of compliments for Ritu.

Ritu who also won the title of Mrs India in 2019, has the reputation of a harworking PCS officer and was the Joint Secretary, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) before she was appointed as ADM (Finance) Ghaziabad. Ritu tied the knot with IAS officer Suhas LY in the year 2008, and they are parents of two children. Suhas LY has been an international para-badminton player too and won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Aditi Jaggi Rastogi is a renowned fashion designer and is known for creating a niche in contemporary Chikankari work. She presented her collection on the first day of the two-day fashion event.

Rastogi said that through her collection she wished to make people aware that sustainable and organic did not have to be boring and displayed a young, soulful and vibrant collection derived from natural dyes, amalgamated with modern aesthetics.

