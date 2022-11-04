Glam sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's day out together with 'pose, makeup, shop, repeat'

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor has a day together and they ended up doing all that they love – from shopping together to posing for pictures, to doing their own makeup standing beside each other. Kareena and Karisma are known as the glam Kapoor sisters who love to slay together, and individually. Their fashion diaries are goals for us, and they keep giving us fashion inspo on a regular basis. Kareena known how to work out a look that is both stylish and comfortable. Karisma's no-makeup diaries from home, showing us how to slay in style, are absolutely loved by the fans. The sisters took fashion to another level as they spent a day together and shared a few snippets.

Kareena and Karisma chose to slay together on their day out. In a post, Kareena shared a few snippets where the Kapoor sisters can be seen posing for a mirror selfie together. In animal-printed fur jackets, the actors twinned and looked ravishing as ever. Kareena decked up in a black short dress with turtle neck details. She layered it with an animal printed fur jacket and knee-high boots. Karisma, on the other hand, chose a similar attire, and further accessorised her look with a diamond necklace. In black sling bags, Kareena and Karisma looked ready to chill. In another snippet, the sisters can be seen doing their own makeup, while standing beside each other. Another snippet features the actors in a mirror selfie, in the middle of shopping. Karisma can be seen slaying casual winter looks in a black full-sleeved jacket and a pair of blue denims with wide legs, while Kareena, dressed in a black turtle neck jacket and tinted shades, can be seen posing in the back, while holding a pile of clothes. “What sisters do when they have the day together. Pose, makeup, shop, repeat,” Kareena captioned her pictures.

In no time, Kareena’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the post, Rhea Kapoor commented with multiple pink heart emoticons, while Kareena’s yoga trainer dropped fire emojis.

Which of their looks do you want to pick for a day out with your sister? Let us know in the comments.