IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Golden Globes 2021: Elle Fanning channels inner modern-day Cinderella in Gucci
Elle Fanning(Instagram)
Elle Fanning(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: Elle Fanning channels inner modern-day Cinderella in Gucci

Elle Fanning, who plays Princess Aurora in 'Maleficent', looked like a modern-day Cinderella at the 2021 Golden Globes in a stunning Gucci dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, on Instagram ahead of the award ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST

Just because the Golden Globes are being held virtually this year doesn't mean the stars won't be getting glammed up! American actor Elle Fanning, who plays Princess Aurora in 'Maleficent', looked like a modern-day Cinderella at the 2021 Golden Globes. The actor showed off her Gucci dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, on Instagram ahead of the award ceremony.

She posted a photo of herself looking regal as ever in the baby blue silk-dress. The star captioned the post, "Dressed up for a night in for the @goldenglobes Thank you to my beautiful hair and makeup team on the show @erinayanianmonroe and @glynnlorraine They transform me into Catherine every day on set and are a part of this special day!"

The team behind Hulu's 'The Great' also helped to capture the picture-perfect moment, with Fanning in her caption sharing that she and photographer Gareth Gatrell "had such a fun time taking these photos" of her in the stunning dress and Fred Leighton jewelry. And, as always, the actress gave Alessandro a shout-out, captioning the post, "I heart @gucci forever."


As per E! News, Fanning is currently in London, where the cast is filming season two of 'The Great'. She told E! News' Giuliana Rancic that she is a bit of a night owl, but she is also "running on adrenaline" making the time difference a bit less difficult to manage. She and co-star Nicholas Hoult are both up for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in their respective categories at this year's Globes. The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'.

'Mank' and 'The Crown' have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Elle Fanning(Instagram)
Elle Fanning(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: Elle Fanning channels inner modern-day Cinderella in Gucci

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Elle Fanning, who plays Princess Aurora in 'Maleficent', looked like a modern-day Cinderella at the 2021 Golden Globes in a stunning Gucci dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, on Instagram ahead of the award ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jared Leto(Instagram)
Jared Leto(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: Jared Leto with tousled hair, '70s moustache is breathtaking

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Jared Leto's hair might be the early style MVP of the 2021 Golden Globes. The actor showed off his signature, ombre, chest-length strands and debuted a '70s-inspired mustache in an Instagram selfie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: The glam was back at the award show, albeit at a distance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:49 AM IST
  • As the Globes split hosts, with Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York. There was nary a pair of sweats in sight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty was recently snapped in Bandra, Mumbai with her family.(Varinder Chawla)
Shilpa Shetty was recently snapped in Bandra, Mumbai with her family.(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty steps out in comfy co-ord set and quirky loafers for lunch

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • After returning from the Maldives, Shilpa Shetty stepped out for lunch with her family at her restaurant and opted to wear a co-ord set that was comfy and chic at the same time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90k worth of accessories(Varinder Chawla)
Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with 90k worth of accessories(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with 90k worth of accessories on lunch date

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:13 PM IST
  • For a day outing, Rakul Preet opted to wear a beautiful lemon yellow mini dress with a crop denim jacket. The actor imparted summer vibes with her ensemble and we are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket(Instagram/amaeeraandvannia)
Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket(Instagram/amaeeraandvannia)
fashion

Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Mouni Roy is the new millennial trendsetter and these pictures of her in cool and fast fashion of tie and dye loungewear are proof
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves(Instagram/aslisona)
Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves(Instagram/aslisona)
fashion

Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Sonkashi Sinha lays perfect style tips to break all the fashion records on a work-day in a dainty pink suit set with bell-sleeves and gorgeous pastel colour-base that has left us hooked with its must-have appeal for our summer closet
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans(Instagram/radhikamadan/pinkporcupines)
Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans(Instagram/radhikamadan/pinkporcupines)
fashion

Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Want to raise the hotness quotient while looking effortlessly trendy? Search no further and take fashion cues from Radhika Madan whose fun and fearless style for Netflix series ‘Spotlight’ looks fresh as spring in an off-shoulder scarlet crop top, jeans and red heels
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in all-black outfit(Instagram/parineetichopra )
Parineeti Chopra in all-black outfit(Instagram/parineetichopra )
fashion

Parineeti Chopra flaunts toned midriff in crop sweater and skirt worth 5k

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • For a promotional event of her recently released film, The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra showed how to slay in an all-black attire and add extra oomph to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A creation part of the Borsalino women's Fall Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Wednesday,(AP)
A creation part of the Borsalino women's Fall Winter 2021-22 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Wednesday,(AP)
fashion

Borsalino looks ahead with cool bucket hats, baseball caps

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:46 AM IST
The fedora Humphrey Bogart wore in “Casablanca” may have secured Borsalino’s place in fashion and cinematic history, but it will be something like the cow-print bucket hat that will help ensure its future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur in same dress(Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur in same dress(Instagram)
fashion

Alia Bhatt or Mrunal Thakur: Who wore the 5k midi summer dress better?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:25 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur were recently snapped wearing the same dress. The green coloured midi dress is a great pick for summer season. Who do you think wore it better?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit Nene(Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit Nene(Instagram)
fashion

Madhuri Dixit is a vision in royal blue Arpita Mehta saree priced at 98,000

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit's stunning blue saree with the embroidered blouse is the Royal Blue tiered ruffle sari set with beige gold linear embroidery by ace couturier Arpita Mehta priced at 98,000 on the designer's website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10k kurta set(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor in 10k kurta set(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
fashion

Kareena Kapoor is dreamy in 10k maternity kurta set, to-be-mommies take note

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor has changed the face of maternity fashion. From figure-flaunting dresses to dreamy kurtas and kaftans, the actor was seen wearing everything while expecting her second son. One of her outfits that created a lot of buzz was a sea green kurta set that the actor wore during a shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
fashion

London’s West End turns dead end as shoppers leave Oxford Street

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:55 PM IST
In total, at least a fifth of the stores on Oxford Street are now shut and will not reopen after the Covid lockdown ends, according to the New West End Company, a lobby group for the district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning while trying new spectacles (Twitter/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning while trying new spectacles (Twitter/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra asks fans about new specks while wearing shirt worth 21k

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently took to Twitter and showed fans her new silver-framed spectacles. However, it was her stunning green well-fitted shirt that garnered all the attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac