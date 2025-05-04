Menu Explore
Grab a minimum of 40% off on best premium sunglasses at Amazon Sale 2025; Shop top brands like Rayban, Fossil and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
May 04, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Grab a minimum of 40% off on premium sunglasses at Amazon Sale 2025! Shop top brands like Ray-Ban, Fossil, and more for unbeatable prices.

Polaroid Polarized Rectangular Mens Sunglasses - (PLD 2050/S 807 55M9|55|Grey Color) View Details checkDetails

₹8,677.41

Fossil Mens Non-Polarized UV protected Brown Lens Plastic Full Rim Square Sunglasses FOS 3082/S View Details checkDetails

₹1,809

Carrera Unisex Non-Polarized UV protected Grey Lens Plastic Full Rim Square Sunglasses 1001/S View Details checkDetails

₹7,600

Ray-Ban Unisex UV Protected Green Lens Phantos Sunglasses - 0RB2180601/7149 View Details checkDetails

₹9,891

Guess Mirrored Aviator Unisex Sunglasses - (GU7555 10X 59 S |59| Blue Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹4,129

Oakley UV Protected Oval Unisex Sunglasses - (0OO926592655553|52|Violet Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹8,792

Ray-Ban Unisex UV Protected Sunglasses ( 0RB3016|49 mm|Green) View Details checkDetails

₹9,429

John Jacobs Unisex Transparent Blue Full Rim Square Medium, Sunglasses, Uv Protected, (Size-54) View Details checkDetails

Tory Burch TY7143U Square Sunglasses 56 mm Black/Dark Brown Gradient One Size View Details checkDetails

₹17,464

Carrera Mens Polarized Aviator Sunglasses (Grey|64) View Details checkDetails

₹17,053

Versace Man Sunglasses Black Frame, Dark Grey Lenses, 53MM, Black, X-Large View Details checkDetails

₹33,155

Mauji Jim Polarized Rectangular Mens Sunglasses - (SMJ0019AA|64|Brown Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹23,980

Ray-Ban Men Polarized Green Lens Square Sunglasses - 0RB8157 View Details checkDetails

₹19,313

Tom Ford Mens Dax Square Polarized Sunglasses, Black, One Size View Details checkDetails

₹29,830

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE, and it’s the perfect time to grab stylish, premium sunglasses at incredible prices! From 1st May, enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 40% off on the best sunglasses from top brands like Ray-Ban, Fossil, and many more. Looking for classic aviators, trendy oversized frames, or sleek, modern designs, there’s something for everyone.

Shop premium sunglasses from top brands like Ray-Ban and Fossil at Amazon Sale 2025, with discounts starting at 40% off.

Plus, with additional bank offers available, you can save even more on your favourite eyewear. Don’t miss out; this is your chance to upgrade your style and protect your eyes while snagging unbeatable deals at the Amazon Summer Sale 2025!

Our top 8 best premium sunglasses for you

These Polaroid Polarized Rectangular Men's Sunglasses bring a sleek, premium vibe to your summer look. Crafted with a lightweight plastic frame and black finish, they offer 100% UV protection and polarised clarity. Perfect for daily wear or holidays, they deliver comfort and style without compromising on quality. Small size, big impact.

Specifications

Frame Material
Plastic
Lens Width
55 mm
UV Protection
100% UV protected
Lens Type
Polarised Grey lenses
Click Here to Buy

Polaroid Polarized Rectangular Mens Sunglasses - (PLD 2050/S 807 55M9|55|Grey Color)

These Fossil Men's Square Sunglasses blend classic design with a premium feel. Featuring brown lenses in a full-rim plastic frame, they offer 100% UV protection without polarisation. Medium-sized and made for daily comfort, these are a smart pick for anyone looking to add a sleek, polished edge to their eyewear.

Specifications

Frame Material
Plastic
Lens Width
56 mm
UV Protection
100% UV protected
Lens Type
Non-Polarised Brown lenses
Click Here to Buy

Fossil Mens Non-Polarized UV protected Brown Lens Plastic Full Rim Square Sunglasses FOS 3082/S

Carrera’s Gradient Square Unisex Sunglasses bring a bold, premium feel to your look. With a large frame size and eye-catching blue tone, they’re built for comfort and style. The gradient lenses offer 100% UV protection, making these sunglasses a smart addition to your collection for sun-filled days outdoors.

Specifications

Frame Material
Plastic
Lens Width
62 mm
UV Protection
100% UV protected
Lens Type
Gradient lenses
Click Here to Buy

Carrera Unisex Non-Polarized UV protected Grey Lens Plastic Full Rim Square Sunglasses 1001/S

Ray-Ban’s Unisex Phantos Sunglasses 0RB2180 deliver premium style with a heritage of craftsmanship since 1937. Made in Italy using lightweight propionate, these frames come with 100% UV protection and options in gradient, mirrored, or polarised lenses. A sleek choice for those who value both comfort and timeless fashion.

Specifications

Frame Material
Propionate
Lens Width
49 mm
UV Protection
100% UV protected
Lens Options
Polarised, Gradient, or Mirrored lenses
Click Here to Buy

Ray-Ban Unisex UV Protected Green Lens Phantos Sunglasses - 0RB2180601/7149

These Guess Mirrored Aviator Unisex Sunglasses strike a premium balance between style and function. Designed for both men and women, they feature blue polycarbonate lenses and a silver-toned frame. Offering 100% UV protection, they’re ideal for adding a bold touch to your look while shielding your eyes from harsh sunlight.

Specifications

Frame Material
Metal (Silver finish)
Lens Width
59 mm
UV Protection
100% UV protected
Lens Type
Blue Mirrored Polycarbonate lenses
Click Here to Buy

Guess Mirrored Aviator Unisex Sunglasses - (GU7555 10X 59 S |59| Blue Color Lens)

Oakley Men's UV Protected Oval Sunglasses 0OO9265 fuse cutting-edge lens tech with a sleek design. Featuring high-definition optics and PRIZM options, these sunglasses enhance clarity and colour while reducing glare. Built for active lifestyles, they’re lightweight, comfortable and deliver 100% UV protection. A premium pick for sport or everyday wear.

Specifications

UV Protection
100% UV protected
Lens Width
52 mm
Lens Technology
PRIZM, High Definition Optics (HDO)
Fit Features
Adjustable nose pads, secure temple grips
Click Here to Buy

Oakley UV Protected Oval Unisex Sunglasses - (0OO926592655553|52|Violet Color Lens)

Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses bring a classic retro spin with their iconic Clubmaster frame. Known for quality since 1937, they feature a sturdy yet lightweight build and a variety of lens options including polarised, mirrored, and gradient. With 100% UV protection, they’re a premium choice for anyone after timeless style.

Specifications

Lens Width
49 mm
Frame Style
Clubmaster with retro square lens shape
UV Protection
100% UV protected
Lens Options
Polarised, Gradient, Mirrored
Click Here to Buy

Ray-Ban Unisex UV Protected Sunglasses ( 0RB3016|49 mm|Green)

John Jacobs Polarised Sunglasses offer a sleek transparent acetate frame paired with square lenses designed for both men and women. These premium sunglasses provide UV 400 protection, cutting glare and shielding your eyes. Lightweight and stylish, they’re a smart pick for anyone looking to add polish to daily wear.

Specifications

Lens Width
54 mm
UV Protection
100% UV (UV 400)
Frame Material
Transparent Acetate
Fit & Weight
Unisex fit, 29 grams
Click Here to Buy

John Jacobs Unisex Transparent Blue Full Rim Square Medium, Sunglasses, Uv Protected, (Size-54)

More premium sunglasses for you

Premium sunglasses at The Amazon Sale 2025: FAQs

  • What brands of premium sunglasses are available during the Amazon Sale 2025?

    Top names like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Fossil, Guess, Polaroid, and John Jacobs are part of the sale. Expect great discounts on iconic styles and latest designs.

  • Are the sunglasses in the Amazon Sale 2025 genuine?

    Yes, all sunglasses sold under the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 are sourced from verified sellers and official brand partners. You’ll get original products with quality assurance.

  • How much can I save on premium sunglasses during the Amazon Sale (May 2025)?

    You can grab a minimum of 40% off on premium sunglasses, with some brands offering even higher discounts. Additional bank offers and coupon deals apply at checkout.

  • Can I return or exchange sunglasses bought during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    Most sunglasses come with an easy return or exchange option. Be sure to check the return policy on the product page before purchasing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
