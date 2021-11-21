Green is the new gold!

The colour green exemplifies regeneration, rebirth and a new beginning. On account of the last two years being engulfed by the pandemic, the colour now has taken a new special contour and thus finds its way in every little expression of sartorial choices expressed by our very own celebrities.

We can see this expression in Malaika Arora’s dark green blazer and pants and in Tamannaah Bhatia’s green fusion outfit. “Green is such a refreshing colour and symbolises positivity, progress , fertility and a sense of natural calm. It’s not a surprise post the gloomy pandemic days, green is sprouting across fashion avenues. Deep rich greens such as pine, forest green and emerald works best for evening palette. Offset it with antique gold work for maximum vintage regal appeal,” says designer Aniket Satam.

Sanya Malhotra’s lime-green lehenga set is perfect for a family get-together

Green is subtle yet regal unlike bold and statement festive warm shades. “Team green with other earthy palette such as rust, burnt orange, dark coco and mustard for ethnic cool vibe. Layer it with some authentic heirloom jewels or even oxidise Afghan jewellery for boho cool look Pastel green such as mint looks great with delicate pearl work or even tonal thread details,” suggests designer Rachit Khanna.