Happy Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood looks you can shop last minute; Take a cue from the B-town celebs

Navratri is all about vibrant colours, energetic dance, scrumptious snacks, and traditional attire! The festival begins in just a couple of days. If you're shopping last minute, here are five Bollywood-inspired looks for both men and women that you can quickly put together. Bollywood inspired Navratri looks

Here is a list of the B-town celebs and their traditional avatars. So, take a cue from your favourite celebs and don their look for the festival.

Alia Bhatt – Classic Chaniya Choli

Alia Bhatt has often been seen in stunning lehengas, right from her very first Student of the year movie to her street style lehangas in Badri ki Dulahania. Her bright yellow lehenga with mirror work from her movie Raazi or her colourful outfits in Kalank are perfect inspirations for Navratri nights. Pair them with oxidised jhumkas and Kundan choker set to create a perfect fashion statement.

Deepika Padukone – Royal Anarkali

Deepika’s regal red and gold Anarkali from Ram-Leela is an iconic choice for a Navratri puja. Her signature Anarkali style includes floor-length flares, heavy borders, and structured silhouettes that accentuate her tall frame. Don her look and pair these outfits with statement jewellery, such as jadau chandbalis, polki necklaces, or traditional maang tikkas, adding to the royal aura. Complete your look with a bold eyeliner.

Ranveer Singh – Quirky Printed Kurta

Ranveer Singh is known for his experimental fashion sense! His mirror-work jacket with a bright kurta and dhoti pants is an ideal pick for men who love bold and colourful outfits during Navratri celebrations. His look in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was a perfect blend of over-the-top glam and high-fashion eccentricity, reflecting his character's bold and flamboyant personality. Try out his Mandarin collar Indo-western look.

Kiara Advani – Sharara set

Kiara Advani has dazzled in shararas in movies like JugJugg Jeeyo and Shershah, exuding her timeless charm. She wore stunning traditional shararas, including a pastel-hued ensemble with intricate embroidery, enhancing her graceful on-screen presence. If you love softer tones but still want a festive touch, go for pastel shararas with light embroidery. Don her look with Chandbalis or Chandelier earrings for the festive glow.

Vicky Kaushal – Classic Kurta-Pajama

Vicky Kaushal keeps it simple yet elegant with white or pastel embroidered kurtas paired with a Nehru jacket. Right from his simple husband look in Raazi to his elegant boy next door look, a kurta pajama is the best ethnic appeal a man can don. This look is perfect for Navratri pujas, offering both comfort and style.

FAQ on Navratri looks Are there colours for each day of Navratri? Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour. The colours change every year, but generally follow a set pattern.

What kind of jewellery should I wear? Go for oxidized jewellery, jhumkas, bangles, maang tikkas, and kamarbandh (waist belts) for a perfect traditional look.

How should I do my makeup for Navratri? Opt for bold and colorful makeup. A bright lipstick, winged eyeliner, and a small bindi enhance the festive look. Glittery or shimmery eyeshadow can add a touch of glam.

Can I wear minimal accessories? Yes, if you prefer a subtle look, go for simple oxidized studs, a statement ring, and a lightweight dupatta.

What should I carry in my Navratri clutch or bag? Keep essentials like lipstick, compact powder, safety pins, hair ties, and a small perfume to stay fresh throughout the night.

