Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Happy Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood looks you can shop last minute; Take a cue from the B-town celebs

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 30, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Take a cue from Bollywood inspired fashion icons to dress up yourselves for the auspicious Navratri festival.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

TRENDMALLS Womens Satin Embroidery Bridal Lehenga Choli With Net Dupatta (L103-Yellow, Semi stitched) View Details checkDetails

₹2,583

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fab Window Womens Sequine Embroidered Work Georgette Lehenga Blouse With Dupatta (_Semi Stitched). (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Miss Ethnic Hubs Yellow Color Georgette Lehenga Choli With Dupatta Set For Haldi Function, Wedding,Party,Ethnic Etc View Details checkDetails

₹2,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Miss Ethnic Hubs Yellow Color Georgette Lehenga Choli With Dupatta Set For Haldi Function, Wedding,Party,Ethnic Etc View Details checkDetails

₹2,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jewelopia Oxidised Jhumki Earrings German Silver Oxidized Floral Antique Design Drop Jhumka Pearl Drop Traditional Earring for Women and Girls (Silver-Black) View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GIVA 925 Silver Zircon Flower Drop Earrings | Gifts for Girlfriend, Gifts for Women and Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Month Warranty* View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZAVERI PEARLS Gold Tone Kundan Choker Necklace Earring Maangtikka & Ring Set For Women-ZPFK10799 View Details checkDetails

₹639

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Karatcart Gold Plated Pearl and Drop Kundan Studded Choker Necklace Setfor Women View Details checkDetails

₹536

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Estela Women Red Embroidered Anarkali Kurta Suit Set (X-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vaamsi Womens Silk Blend Solid Embroidered Anarkali Kurta Pant With Dupatta With Cotton Inner (PKSKD2364_Orange_M) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Womens Turquoise Cotton Anarkali Suit Set (SKDKUMKUM9943AW24TURQ View Details checkDetails

₹4,968

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rubans 22K Gold-Plated Polki Kundan-Small/Big Stones and Pearl Beaded Necklace Set with Maang Tikka & Earrings For Women Elegant craftsmanship for weddings, festive occasions, and thoughtful gifting. View Details checkDetails

₹1,392

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Karatcart Pearl Beaded Polki Kundan Choker Necklace Set for Women View Details checkDetails

₹679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

N.B.F Fashion Mens Indo Western Set - Yellow (L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹5,450

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹948

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹5,374

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hulya Mens Sherwani Shoes Punjabi Jutti Mojari Wedding Ethnic Footwear-Designer Wear (Peach, Numeric_8) View Details checkDetails

₹1,275

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,119

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA WOMEN PRINTED SALWAR KURTA DUPATTA(SKDASSORTED9067_FUCHSIA_42) View Details checkDetails

₹3,597

amazonLogo
GET THIS

W for Woman W Women Yellow Festive Floral Print Cotton Kurta, Sharara & Dupatta_24FEWS10500-123116_2XL View Details checkDetails

₹2,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Miss Ethnik Chiffon Womens Pink And Orange Color Traditional Chinon Embroidered Stitched Kurta Palazzo Set With Embroidered Dupatta (Me-1132-Pink-Xl) View Details checkDetails

₹2,319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FIORRA Womens Mor Peach Pure Cotton Flared Kurta with Sharara and Dupatta SET0073-XL View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rubans Gold Plated Handcrafted AD Studded & Gold Beads Chandbali Earrings For Women View Details checkDetails

₹789

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shyle 925 Sterling Silver Earring, Essence Fine Scintillating Statement Chandbali, Well Stamped with 92.5,Long Earrings, Oxidized Traditional Earrings, Ethnic Jewellery View Details checkDetails

₹8,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voylla Antique Opulance Statement Red Chandbali Earrings|Danglers Earrings For Women|Festive Earrings|Wedding|Party |Gift For Women| View Details checkDetails

₹1,733

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Mens Festive Nehru Jacket Kurta Pant Set (3pcs) (SP-M-A24-ET-501_Off White/L.Yellow_3XL) View Details checkDetails

₹3,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jompers Mens Jacquard Silk Kurta and Pyjama(Green,M) View Details checkDetails

₹979

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vastramay Leaf Pattern Cotton Nehru Jacket with Kurta and Pyjama Set – Elegant Ethnic Wear for Men View Details checkDetails

₹2,667

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Mens Art Silk Printed Kurta Pyjama Set (Beige,L) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KALAPURI Classic Craftsmanship: Elevate Your Style with Timeless Heritage Kolhapuri Chappals Euro 42 | UK 8 View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mochi Men Brown Synthetic Leather Kolhapuri Chappal UK/8 EU/42 (16-955) View Details checkDetails

₹1,494

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

kolapuri chapal Men|Kolhapuri Chappal for Men Stylish Original Leather|Mens kolhapuri chappals latest|Mens Kolhapuri Slippers|Mens Kolhapuri Shoes|mojaris for Men|Ethinic chappals slippers men-9 View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Navratri is all about vibrant colours, energetic dance, scrumptious snacks, and traditional attire! The festival begins in just a couple of days. If you're shopping last minute, here are five Bollywood-inspired looks for both men and women that you can quickly put together.

Bollywood inspired Navratri looks
Bollywood inspired Navratri looks

Here is a list of the B-town celebs and their traditional avatars. So, take a cue from your favourite celebs and don their look for the festival.

Alia Bhatt – Classic Chaniya Choli

Alia Bhatt has often been seen in stunning lehengas, right from her very first Student of the year movie to her street style lehangas in Badri ki Dulahania. Her bright yellow lehenga with mirror work from her movie Raazi or her colourful outfits in Kalank are perfect inspirations for Navratri nights. Pair them with oxidised jhumkas and Kundan choker set to create a perfect fashion statement.

Shop her look:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deepika Padukone – Royal Anarkali

Deepika’s regal red and gold Anarkali from Ram-Leela is an iconic choice for a Navratri puja. Her signature Anarkali style includes floor-length flares, heavy borders, and structured silhouettes that accentuate her tall frame. Don her look and pair these outfits with statement jewellery, such as jadau chandbalis, polki necklaces, or traditional maang tikkas, adding to the royal aura. Complete your look with a bold eyeliner.

Shop her look:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Ranveer Singh – Quirky Printed Kurta

Ranveer Singh is known for his experimental fashion sense! His mirror-work jacket with a bright kurta and dhoti pants is an ideal pick for men who love bold and colourful outfits during Navratri celebrations. His look in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was a perfect blend of over-the-top glam and high-fashion eccentricity, reflecting his character's bold and flamboyant personality. Try out his Mandarin collar Indo-western look.

Shop his look:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Kiara Advani – Sharara set

Kiara Advani has dazzled in shararas in movies like JugJugg Jeeyo and Shershah, exuding her timeless charm. She wore stunning traditional shararas, including a pastel-hued ensemble with intricate embroidery, enhancing her graceful on-screen presence. If you love softer tones but still want a festive touch, go for pastel shararas with light embroidery. Don her look with Chandbalis or Chandelier earrings for the festive glow.

Shop his look:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Vicky Kaushal – Classic Kurta-Pajama

Vicky Kaushal keeps it simple yet elegant with white or pastel embroidered kurtas paired with a Nehru jacket. Right from his simple husband look in Raazi to his elegant boy next door look, a kurta pajama is the best ethnic appeal a man can don. This look is perfect for Navratri pujas, offering both comfort and style.

Shop his look:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best eyeliner for bold eyes: From smudge proof to coloured, our top 10 picks for you; Wing it like a pro!

Makeup Revolution eyeshadow palette: One swipe to get from bold to rosy look; Top 8 picks

Premium lip liner: Amp up your lip makeup game for a pout perfect lips; Here are our top 8 picks

Stunning Eid makeup looks to help you glow like the crescent moon; From rosy and subtle to the glam look

 

FAQ on Navratri looks

  • Are there colours for each day of Navratri?

    Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour. The colours change every year, but generally follow a set pattern.

  • What kind of jewellery should I wear?

    Go for oxidized jewellery, jhumkas, bangles, maang tikkas, and kamarbandh (waist belts) for a perfect traditional look.

  • How should I do my makeup for Navratri?

    Opt for bold and colorful makeup. A bright lipstick, winged eyeliner, and a small bindi enhance the festive look. Glittery or shimmery eyeshadow can add a touch of glam.

  • Can I wear minimal accessories?

    Yes, if you prefer a subtle look, go for simple oxidized studs, a statement ring, and a lightweight dupatta.

  • What should I carry in my Navratri clutch or bag?

    Keep essentials like lipstick, compact powder, safety pins, hair ties, and a small perfume to stay fresh throughout the night.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Happy Navratri 2025: 5 Bollywood looks you can shop last minute; Take a cue from the B-town celebs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On