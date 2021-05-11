Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Haute Couture Week: Paris catwalks to reopen in July after long Covid-19 closure
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, model Kate Moss, left, and her daughter Lila Grace Moss wear a creation for Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris. The pandemic has torn a multibillion-dollar bite out of the fabric of Europe's luxury industry, stopped runway shows and forced brands to show their designs digitally instead. Now, amid hopes of a return to near-normality by the year’s end, the industry is asking what fashion will look like as it dusts itself and struggles to its well-heeled feet again.(AP)
Haute Couture Week: Paris catwalks to reopen in July after long Covid-19 closure

No major live fashion shows have been held in Paris since September 2020 when some brands including Dior and Chanel had organised a few shows with a live audience, albeit with a limited number of guests.
Reuters | , Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 08:13 PM IST

Parisian catwalks reopen in July as the French government unwinds coronavirus lockdown measures, allowing live fashions show to resume, in fashion industry body announced on Tuesday. The annual Haute Couture Week will take place from July 5 to July 8 and fashion houses will be allowed to organise live shows and presentations, according to a statement from the French fashion industry body "Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode" on Tuesday. Depending on how the pandemic progresses, physical shows would be allowed to welcome guests, in line with government guidance on public events, it said.

No major live fashion shows have been held in Paris since September 2020 when some brands including Dior and Chanel had organised a few shows with a live audience, albeit with a limited number of guests.

The French are now relaxing a curfew and other measures following the end of their third lockdown in April and the planned full reopening of the economy in July.

In the past months, fashion brands have presented their new lines in online-only shows and have experimented with other ways to showcase their designs such as short films and one-on-one presentations.

The federation said its Haute Couture online platform would remain available for digital-only shows and would also retransmit the physical shows.

At the Haute Couture week, a select club of designers display one-of-a-kind, handmade outfits, unlike ready-to-wear fashion weeks, when brands showcase mass-produced clothing.

In normal times, Paris's multiple fashion weeks generate some 1.2 billion euros for the local economy every year, the federation grouping couture houses estimates.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
