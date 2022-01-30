Here's what Soha Ali Khan's pink tracksuit costs, in mushy pics with Kunal Kemmu

Weekend night outs in the comfort of PJs never looked this glamorous as Bollywood actor-writer Soha Ali Khan's in latest mushy pictures with hubby Kunal Kemmu. The fashion queen of co-ord tracksuits served an off-duty aesthetic in a pink sparkling lioness sweatshirt and joggers as she stepped out for a party night with friends and raised the bar of athleisure wear goals as she posed with Kunal for intimate pictures.

Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared a slew of pictures where she was seen welcoming the weekend night in a carefree manner but not without her sartorial elegance. The pictures featured her posing with Kunal and friends while dolled up in a pink co-ord set.

Perfect for the modern women, the fleece sweatshirt looked stylish and comfortable, the most desirable combination, and came in a baby pink colour along with a crewneck. Sported a hand embroidered lion on the front, the sweatshirt seemed perfect to keep one cozy and looking like a dream wherever they went and even made for the perfect airport look or for chilling at home selfies.

Soha Ali Khan aces weekend vibes in pink tracksuit (Instagram/sakpataudi)

It was teamed with a pair of matching pink fleece joggers that too sported a comfy fit along with pleats on the front and side pockets. Pulling back her silky tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Soha opted to go sans accessories to nail the comfortable chic weekend look.

Soha Ali Khan aces weekend vibes in pink tracksuit (Instagram/sakpataudi )

She completed her attire with a pair of spotless white sneakers. Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, the diva amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Landing a kiss on each others cheeks, Soha and Kunal posed for the camera as their friends turned photographers. Soha captioned the pictures simply with a white heart emoticon.

Soha's tracksuit is credited to sleepwear and comfort wear company, Night Angels by PC, that boasts of young and quirky loungewear which is entirely handmade, of finest quality fabrics, personally styled and promises to bring out the comfiest yet stylish set of pyjamas that not only give comfort but also tells a story. While the sweatshirt originally costs ₹3,499 on the designer website, the joggers are priced at ₹1,350.

Soha Ali Khan's sweatshirt from Night Angels by PC (nightangelsbypc.com)

Soha Ali Khan's joggers from Night Angels by PC (nightangelsbypc.com)

Even the post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans. Serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic in the fashion world is the new trend among fashionistas which takes our love to laze around in PJs to next level and has us hooked with a strong desire to not leave the warm soft bed but in a cosy, fashionable, classy and well groomed way.

Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants. With lockdown still being reinforced in several places, the loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

Needless to say, while comfort wear and workout wear have a moment in the fashion world, loungewear have become a celeb-approved holiday trend. On another note, co-ords have been the hottest fashion trend last year that elevated our wardrobe.

Co-ord sets are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts which were the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear, courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.