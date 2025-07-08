How Victorian women hid ‘shameful’ baby bumps, a sign of ‘having done the deed’; caused serious health concerns

From corseted waists to confidently bared bellies, fashion has always mirrored society's evolving relationship with the body. Today, midriffs are having a major moment, seen everywhere from runways and red carpets to everyday street style. The belly, once concealed, is now celebrated. But rewind to the Victorian era, and it was a different story altogether. Women were expected to keep their figures hidden beneath layers of fabric and tightly laced corsets, with modesty reigning supreme. (Also read: Schiaparelli debuts creepy ‘alive’ heart necklace at Paris Couture Week; internet says ‘what in Stranger Things is this’ ) Fashion has evolved from Victorian-era modesty to celebrating pregnancy with bold styles. (Pinterest)

How Victorian women concealed pregnancy with corsets and layers

Content creator Mae Sharifi often shares fascinating history throwbacks with her Instagram family. In her July 7 post, she explored how Victorian women used to hide their bellies, especially during pregnancy. "Corsets were usually worn by pregnant Victorian women. They were designed to provide some support to the back and breasts, as they were adjustable," she wrote. “But they were also used to conceal a growing belly, particularly in the early stages of pregnancy.”

However, the use of corsets during pregnancy sparked debates, even back then. "Some medical professionals warned against tightlacing, citing the risks of restricted breathing and organ compression," she added. Mae also mentioned how renowned obstetrician Alice Bunker Stockham actively campaigned against the widespread use of corsets during pregnancy, pointing out the potential health hazards. "This goes to show that mixed opinions exist in every era," Mae noted.

In the clip she shared, women were seen dressed in large, flared gowns that perfectly concealed their pregnant bellies. In another picture, a young woman in her 20s wore extremely loose clothing and multiple layers, including jackets. Some even wore perfectly shaped maternity corsets, showing just how far fashion went to hide the pregnancy from the public eye.

Era of embarrassed bodies and hidden bumps

According to a 2017 article by The Guardian, Victorian society was deeply preoccupied with modesty and bodily concealment, often going to extreme lengths to hide anything considered improper or "embarrassing." This extended beyond just fashion, where corsets and voluminous gowns masked women's figures to attitudes around health, pregnancy, and bodily functions, all of which were cloaked in secrecy and silence, reflecting a culture that prized restraint and appearances above openness and comfort.

Victorian women often used corsets and layered clothing to discreetly hide their pregnancies.(Pinterest)

As per the Maryland Center for History and Culture, some women wore specially designed side-lacing maternity corsets that could be loosened to conceal bumps, with reinforced backs to maintain shape, allowing them to disguise their pregnancies for weeks or even months.

Vox notes that mid-1800s corsets served a dual purpose: shaping the figure while masking pregnancy by rendering the bump "invisible", even if often impractical. WeChronicle adds that techniques like empire waists, draping, and layering plumped skirts over high waists were employed to flatten bellies and sustain fashionable silhouettes throughout gestation.

How are celebrities redefining maternity style today

Today, global stars are proudly embracing and flaunting their baby bumps on red carpets, reshaping the narrative around pregnancy and style. Celebrities like Rihanna, Blake Lively, and Cardi B have turned their maternity moments into bold fashion statements, ditching shapeless silhouettes for body-hugging gowns, sheer fabrics, and crop tops that celebrate, rather than conceal, their changing bodies.

This shift not only challenges outdated norms rooted in Victorian-era modesty but also reclaims pregnancy as a moment of power, beauty, and visibility in the fashion world.