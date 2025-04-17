Rasha Thadani flaunts impossibly tiny waist inspired by Victorian Era fashion; fans say ‘I want this figure’

Bollywood actor Rasha Thadani made heads turn during a recent event in Mumbai. She attended an event for makeup retailer Nykaa in a brilliant purple dress but all the internet could talk about was how tiny her waist looked in it. Rasha Thadani flaunted her lean figure in a dress that seemed inspired by Edwardian Era fashion.

Rasha Thadani's stunning new look

Rasha wore a glittery purple dress with a cowl neckline and a draped look to it. It came with a corset that was synched tightly at the torso, giving Rasha an itty bitty waist. The look was most reminiscent of Victorian-Edwardian era fashion when ‘18-inch waists’ were all the rage.

What was the Victorian Era fashion of tiny waists?

In the Victorian and Edwardian Eras (1837-1901 and 1901–1910), fashion idolised tiny waists, often achieved with the "S-bend" corset that pushed the bust forward and hips back, creating an exaggerated silhouette. These were also called the Wasp waists. Waistlines as small as 18–22 inches were prized, symbolising femininity and social status. As per a blogpost by fashion designer Amelia Marie, this ideal reflected wealth of the ladies wearing it, as such restrictive clothing suggested a woman didn’t need to work. Tough to keep up with, the trend declined post-1910 as societal roles shifted and more practical, less restrictive fashion began to take over.

Looks like Rasha did perfectly capture the thought in a modern look.

How did fans react?

Fans of the young actor were in awe, with a few even wishing to someday achieve a figure like her's. “I want this figure,” wrote a fan. “I always wonder if I can breathe in a Corset,” wrote another. “Looking Gorgeous Dear Rasha Thadani,” said another. “Why her waist looks so slim???....workout or tummy tucker?,” asked a fan.

About Rasha Thadani

Rasha is the daughter of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and her producer husband Anil Thadani. She made her acting debut earlier this year with Ajay Devgn's Azaad.