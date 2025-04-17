Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rasha Thadani flaunts impossibly tiny waist inspired by Victorian Era fashion; fans say ‘I want this figure’

ByHT Lifestyle Desk
Apr 17, 2025 11:58 PM IST

Fans admire Rasha Thadani's tiny waist in a stunning purple dress at an event, sparking discussions about her figure and fashion choices.

Bollywood actor Rasha Thadani made heads turn during a recent event in Mumbai. She attended an event for makeup retailer Nykaa in a brilliant purple dress but all the internet could talk about was how tiny her waist looked in it.

Rasha Thadani flaunted her lean figure in a dress that seemed inspired by Edwardian Era fashion.
Rasha Thadani flaunted her lean figure in a dress that seemed inspired by Edwardian Era fashion.

Rasha Thadani's stunning new look

Rasha wore a glittery purple dress with a cowl neckline and a draped look to it. It came with a corset that was synched tightly at the torso, giving Rasha an itty bitty waist. The look was most reminiscent of Victorian-Edwardian era fashion when ‘18-inch waists’ were all the rage.

What was the Victorian Era fashion of tiny waists?

In the Victorian and Edwardian Eras (1837-1901 and 1901–1910), fashion idolised tiny waists, often achieved with the "S-bend" corset that pushed the bust forward and hips back, creating an exaggerated silhouette. These were also called the Wasp waists. Waistlines as small as 18–22 inches were prized, symbolising femininity and social status. As per a blogpost by fashion designer Amelia Marie, this ideal reflected wealth of the ladies wearing it, as such restrictive clothing suggested a woman didn’t need to work. Tough to keep up with, the trend declined post-1910 as societal roles shifted and more practical, less restrictive fashion began to take over.

Looks like Rasha did perfectly capture the thought in a modern look.

How did fans react?

Fans of the young actor were in awe, with a few even wishing to someday achieve a figure like her's. “I want this figure,” wrote a fan. “I always wonder if I can breathe in a Corset,” wrote another. “Looking Gorgeous Dear Rasha Thadani,” said another. “Why her waist looks so slim???....workout or tummy tucker?,” asked a fan.

About Rasha Thadani

Rasha is the daughter of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and her producer husband Anil Thadani. She made her acting debut earlier this year with Ajay Devgn's Azaad.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Rasha Thadani flaunts impossibly tiny waist inspired by Victorian Era fashion; fans say ‘I want this figure’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On