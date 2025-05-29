Cardiologist explains why so many Indians have big bellies but slim arms and legs: ‘Too many…'

Ever wondered why so many Indian men and women have a belly that sticks out while their arms and legs stay pretty slim? This common body shape, known as "central obesity," is actually linked to deeper health issues that often go unnoticed. Dr. Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and functional medicine expert, frequently shares health and wellness tips with his Instagram followers. In his May 23 post, he reveals the reasons behind this common pattern. (Also read: Losing just 6 kg in your 40s could lower your risk of disease and add years to your life: Study ) Cardiologist Dr. Alok Chopra highlights the issue of central obesity in Indian men, linking it to dietary habits and lifestyle choices.(Freepik)

"Why do so many Indian men and women have belly fat but slim arms and legs? It's not just "bad genes." From a high-carb diet to chronic stress and poor sleep, we break down the real reasons behind this body pattern and what you can do about it," Dr Chopra wrote in the caption.

He explains in the video, "Let's talk about the belly. The one most Indian men carry around like it's normal. It's not." He further lists out the reasons.

1. A carb-heavy, low-quality diet

"Bread for breakfast, rice for lunch, roti for dinner and in between, samosas as snacks. That's a lot of carbs. It's not normal, it's just being overfed," says Dr. Chopra. He also points out the overdependence on processed grains, low fibre intake, and the obsession with dairy. "Paneer, milk, curd in every meal? That's not helping. Keep dairy to once a day, max."

2. Chronic stress and emotional eating

Long work hours, endless pressure, and poor sleep all fuel emotional eating. According to Dr. Chopra, this cycle is a major contributor to weight gain around the belly, even if the scale doesn't change much elsewhere.

3. Lack of real movement

Most people think a slow stroll in the park is enough. "People have been walking around the same park for 20 years and that belly's still right there walking with them," he jokes. The fix? "Walk fast, swing your arms, break a sweat. Do it for at least 40 minutes. This isn't a troll, it's fat-burning cardio."

4. Low food quality

Dr. Chopra says most people don't eat real, whole food anymore. "Too much junk, barely any fibre, and no whole fruits. Your food should work for you not against you."

5. Blaming it all on genetics

"Sure, your body type plays a role but that doesn't mean you're stuck with it," says Dr. Chopra. He stresses that lifestyle choices still have a huge impact, no matter your genes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.