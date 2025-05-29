Losing just 6 kg in your 40s could lower your risk of disease and add years to your life: Study

You might think that once you hit your 40s, it’s too late to lose weight and make a real difference but a massive Finnish study tracking over 23,000 people for up to 35 years says otherwise. The research found that adults who lost weight naturally during their 40s without surgery or weight-loss meds lived longer and enjoyed better health than those who stayed overweight. Even small amounts of weight loss had a positive impact, proving it’s never too late to take control of your health. (Also read: What women should really eat: Nutritionist busts 16 common diet and weight loss myths every woman should know ) New research reveals midlife weight loss can lower chronic disease risks. (AI generated image)

What the study reveals

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open revealed that people who moved from being overweight to a healthy weight during midlife experienced a 48% lower risk of chronic diseases and a 19 percent lower risk of death in the following decades. The weight loss didn’t have to be drastic either, on average, participants lost just 6.5 percent of their body weight, which is about 13 pounds for someone weighing 200 pounds.

This study tracked participants for 22 to 35 years, using data from British and Finnish workers. They were grouped by weight changes in their 40s: healthy weight, weight loss, weight gain, or staying overweight. Although small, the weight loss group showed significant health benefits. Over time, losing weight lowered risks of heart disease, cancer, strokes, asthma, and lung disease, even when diabetes was excluded, compared to those who stayed overweight.

Diet and exercise prove effective over long term

The study’s timing is key, conducted when surgical and drug-based weight-loss options were rare, participants relied on diet and exercise alone, proving these accessible methods work. Lead author Dr. Timo Strandberg noted the benefits of midlife weight loss may take decades to show, echoing similar long-term findings from Chinese research. Those who lost weight also saw lower blood pressure and cholesterol and kept up their physical activity, unlike other groups whose activity declined.

Study shows midlife weight loss linked to long-term health benefits.(Pixabay)

Maintaining weight loss over time is tough, in these studies, over 1,200 participants stayed overweight, while only a small fraction managed to lose weight and keep it off. Many research reports highlight how challenging long-term weight management really is for adults.

Still, this study offers hope for millions of overweight people in their 40s. By tracking participants into their late 60s to early 90s, it gives a clear picture of how weight changes in midlife affect health over a lifetime. The consistent results across British, Finnish, and public sector groups add to the study’s reliability.

However, the findings mostly apply to white European populations, so their relevance to other ethnic groups might vary. The researchers also couldn’t confirm whether the weight loss was intentional, though it likely was given the participants’ age and health.

Why your 40s matter more than you think

Many expect weight loss benefits to show up quickly and dramatically, but this study says otherwise. The biggest health gains from losing weight in midlife may take decades to appear. Knowing this can encourage those starting their journey now while helping set realistic expectations.

For those in their 40s carrying extra weight, the message is clear: it’s never too late to make a change. Even modest, steady weight loss can bring lasting health benefits, adding years and vitality to life.

Instead of seeing midlife as too late for change, it could be the ideal time to invest in your future health. Though losing weight can become harder with age, the potential rewards in disease prevention and longevity make the effort well worth it.