Doctor shares 5 tips to consume protein supplements the right way for maximum health benefits

Protein is an important nutrient that aids in muscle building, tissue healing and overall body functions. Although whole foods such as eggs, fish and beans are great sources of protein, numerous people use protein supplements to ensure their daily needs are met.

Taking protein supplements in the right way ensures maximum benefits without contributing to unnecessary health problems. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anshul Singh, Team Leader - Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Artemis Hospitals, suggested how to consume protein supplements the right way.

1. Choose the right type of protein

Whey protein is fast digesting and ideal for post-workout recovery.

Casein protein is slow digesting, best taken before bedtime.

Plant based proteins are good for those with dairy intolerance or vegan diets.

Protein powders are nutritional supplements. These are protein processed and packed in powdered form. (File Photo)

2. Determine the correct dosage

The protein needed on a daily basis differs according to age, activity, and health objectives. In general, it is advisable to have 0.8 to 1.2 grams per kg of body weight for sedentary people, while sportsmen can require up to 1.6 to 2.0 grams per kg.

3. Consume at the right time

Eating protein at the appropriate time adds to its effectiveness. Taking protein after exercise contributes to muscle recovery and growth, morning intake enhances energy and suppresses muscle loss and taking casein at bedtime facilitates nighttime muscle repair and regeneration.

4. Pair with a balanced diet

Supplements must never substitute whole foods but be an addition to a healthy diet. Combining protein with fiber, healthy fats and carbohydrates improves absorption and benefits.

5. Stay hydrated

High protein consumption raises metabolic rate, demanding more water to facilitate digestion and kidney function. Consume a minimum of 2-3 liters of water per day to avoid dehydration.

Talking about the long term benefits of protein supplements, Dr Anshul Singh revealed -

Daily protein consumption supports and develops lean muscle mass, avoiding age related muscle loss.

It enhances satiety, the feeling of fullness, lowers total calorie consumption, and aids healthy weight loss.

Protein, when combined with calcium and vitamin D, is enough to make bones strong and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

It has a very high thermic effect, with the body expending more calories to digest it than it would with fats or carbohydrates.

Proteins are necessary for making antibodies and repairing tissues and they enable the body to heal faster from disease and injury.

With the popularity of high-protein diets and supplements, it's important to understand how much protein consumption is considered safe and healthy.(Unsplash)

The expert concluded, “In short, protein supplements, if taken in the right way, can dramatically enhance health overall. They are an easy way to provide protein requirements on a daily basis, build muscle, assist with weight control, and maintain long term health. In moderation is the way to go. Too much protein can strain the kidneys and digestive system.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.