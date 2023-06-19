Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Kartik Aryan and other stars, who wore what to awards night. All pics

The star-studded IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023 took place in Mumbai on Sunday night, with the Indian film industry's esteemed personalities gracing the event. The red carpet witnessed the charm and elegance of Bollywood's stunning beauties as they made their entrances in glamorous attire. Making headlines with their sensuous looks and captivating acts were celebrities like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rakul Preet Singh accompanied by her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Kartik Aryan, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and many others. Each celebrity brought their unique style and charisma to the event, creating a buzz in the industry and leaving fans excited to see the glitz and glamour unfold. Check out what the celebrities wore to the awards below. Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor and Nushrratt Bharuccha attend a red carpet event.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Who wore what to the digital awards

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor stuns in black at the red carpet(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Vaani Kapoor made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet, donning a breathtaking black gown with a plunging V-neckline, full sleeves, and a diamond brooch accentuating her midriff. The flowing maxi length added to her stunning allure. Complementing her ensemble, she adorned herself with exquisite diamond drop earrings. For her makeup, Vaani opted for a bold and glamorous style, featuring nude eyeshadow, smoky kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and a glossy peach lipstick. Completing her glamorous look, she styled her hair in an elegant bun, exuding sophistication from head to toe.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor looks dashing in a printed shirt and black pants.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Arjun Kapoor's dapper appearance is bound to steal hearts. The actor exuded charm in a stylish ensemble, sporting a chic printed shirt adorned with orange and green floral patterns. He paired it with a sleek brown blazer and fitted black pants, achieving a sophisticated yet trendy look. Adding a touch of suave, Arjun accessorised with wayfarer sunglasses and black loafers. His hair was impeccably combed back in a puffy style, perfectly completing his dapper attire for the awards night.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari keeps it minimal with a chic all black ensemble(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari made a powerful statement on the red carpet, exuding boss babe vibes in her all-black ensemble. Her outfit featured an oversized black blazer with 3/4th sleeves, a deep V-neckline, structured bodice, and a fitted waist, while she paired it with flared pants in a matching shade, redefining the pantsuit style. Adding an extra flair to her look, she accessorised with a chic black-rimmed glasses and a layered necklace. With blushed cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, and a stunning red lipstick, she looked absolutely stunning. Completing her glamorous look, she styled her hair in a sleek middle-parted straight style, enhancing her overall glam factor.

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aryan looked dashing in a blue suit and white shirt.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Kartik Aryan made a dashing appearance in a blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt. The actor showcased his impeccable style as he donned the well-fitted suit, exuding charm and sophistication. The blue hue of the suit complemented his complexion perfectly, while the white shirt added a touch of elegance. With his confident demeanor, Kartik effortlessly carried off the classic combination, making a fashionable statement on the red carpet.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha embraced a stunning red saree look for the awards night. (HT phtoto/VarinderChawla)

Nushrratt Bharuccha stole the limelight in a stunning bright red saree, making her one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night. Her saree featured a pleated design, beautifully paired with a red bralette-style blouse, and a black belt that provided the perfect contrast to her all-red ensemble. With the addition of golden drop statement earrings, glamorous makeup, and a sleek bun, she completed her glamorous look with finesse.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao exuded elegance and style in a purple striped suit.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Rajkummar Rao's fashion skills are as outstanding as his acting abilities, as he graced the red carpet looking like an absolute gentleman. The actor made a bold choice by opting for a purple striped suit, paired with a crisp white shirt. Adding a touch of chicness, he wore round-rimmed glasses and styled his hair sleekly combed back. Completing his dashing look, he donned a pair of stylish loafers, showcasing his impeccable sense of style. Rajkummar Rao effortlessly showcased his fashion prowess, proving that he's not only a talented actor but also a fashion icon.

Diya Mirza

Dia Mirza epitomized simplicity and elegance in a stunning Indian outfit.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Dia Mirza, known for her simplicity and grace, maintained her aura with her style choices as she opted for an elegant dress showcasing Indian craftsmanship. The ensemble featured a blue top with a chunri print pattern, paired with a flared bottom incorporating multiple fabrics, colors, and patterns. Dia kept her accessories minimal, including a pair of dark green strappy heels and statement earrings. With minimal makeup and her luscious tresses left open in a side partition, she flawlessly completed her red carpet look, radiating elegance and showcasing her innate sense of style.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani make a stunning couple on the red carpet(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, one of Bollywood's stunning couples, arrived in style, exuding absolute elegance. Rakul Preet opted for a white saree adorned with intricate mirror work, paired with a sleeveless blouse, while keeping her makeup minimal and her luscious curls flowing in a center partition, completing her glamorous look. Jackky, on the other hand, chose to wear a fusion ensemble, sporting a grey-black kurta paired with a stylish grey blazer, showcasing his dapper style.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi exuded glamour in a stunning black sequin gown.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Huma Qureshi stole the spotlight in a dazzling black gown, adorned with sequin patterns, deep V-neckline, and elegant frills, accentuating her glamorous look. She complemented her outfit with black drop earrings and completed her makeup with mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, nude eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, a touch of highlighter, and bright red lipstick, while her hair was elegantly tied in a bun, adding the perfect finishing touch to her glamorous ensemble.

