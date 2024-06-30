Is that you, Sonakshi? Influencer goes viral as she recreates Sonakshi Sinha's wedding makeup look. Watch

An influencer went viral online after she shared a video of herself recreating Sonakshi Sinha's makeup look for her wedding reception. Influencer Shubhangi Burbure, known for her glamorous makeup tutorials and transition videos, posted a clip on Instagram where she did a makeup look inspired by the actor. What's more? She looks like Sonakshi's doppelganger in it. Check out the trending post inside. (Also Read | Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha ditches mehendi for the traditional 'alta' for her reception) Beauty influencer recreates Sonakshi Sinha's wedding makeup look in viral video. (Instagram)

Beauty influencer recreates Sonakshi Sinha's wedding makeup look

Beauty influencer Shubhangi Burbure shared the video of herself recreating Sonakshi Sinha's makeup for her wedding reception on Instagram with the caption, "We can't stop hyping about @aslisona graceful, minimalist wedding look! Tag her in the caption below if you loved this look." The clip shows her applying foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick to recreate the bridal makeup look. She dressed like Sonakshi in a traditional red ensemble styled with emerald jewels, a gajra-adorned bun, bindi, and bangles.

How did the netizens react?

Netizens loved Shubhangi's look in the clip and called her Sonakshi's lookalike in the comments. One user wrote, "You literally look like Sonakshi." Another commented, "I thought it was Sonakshi doing her own makeup." "Mujhe to pehli najar me sonakshi hi lge (At first sight, I thought you were Sonakshi)," a user remarked.

Decoding Sonakshi Sinha's bridal look for wedding reception

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a beautiful, lowkey wedding ceremony last week. The couple also hosted a star-studded wedding reception party. For the occasion, Sonakshi embraced traditions by wearing a sindoori red silk brocade saree styled with bridal makeup and ornate emerald and gold jewellery.

For the glam, Sonakshi chose black winged eyeliner, pink eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and pink lips. A centre-parted bun adorned with gajra completed the bridal look.