Inside pics of Ananya Panday's birthday bash with Suhana Khan and gang: Cool lewks, cooler friends

Ananya Panday celebrated her 26th birthday with friends and shared the inside pics of her birthday bash on Instagram. She was seen with her besties Orry, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor. Posing with her friends, she captioned, “birthday behaviour 💋” The actor wore a chic outfit for her special day. The dress had a contemporary, refined charm with a simple, straight silhouette. Let’s see how the birthday girl dressed and how much it cost. Ananya Panday turned 26 years old on October 30.(Instagram)

More about her dress

Ananya Panday wore a sleeveless maxi dress with a scoop neckline. The dress had muted brown and silver tones with sequins that imparted a metallic sheen. But all was not subtle in her ensemble, as she carried a customised, tiny handbag in vivid purple. Her initials, ‘AP,’ were engraved on the bag, adding both a pop of color to her neutral dress and a personal touch to her look. Lining her waterlines in kohl, her makeup consisted of defined eyes and nude lipstick. The entire look was effortless and as they say, ‘true grace lies in keeping it natural.’

Price of the dress

The gorgeous dress costs € 1,032 on Mytheresa.(www.mytheresa.com)

The actor was wearing Missoni’s Striped Sequin Maxi Dress. On the website of Mytheresa, it’s listed at € 1,032, which approximately costs Rs. 94,247. Her bag is Hermes’ 2020 Epsom Mini Kelly II Sellier 20 bag in the colour purple which was customised with her initials for personalisation.

About her work

Ananya Panday gave back-to-back OTT hits with Call Me Bae and CTRL. She debuted in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Since then she appeared in several Bollywood films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, Liger, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

