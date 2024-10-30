Ananya Panday celebrates birthday with paparazzi, cuts ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ cake. Watch

Actor Ananya Panday celebrated her 26th birthday with the paparazzi, posing for photos and cutting two cakes outside her building. She also shared sweets with the photographers, humorously reminding them to take only one. Also read: Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco confirms relationship? Says ‘I love you’ on her birthday Ananya Panday turned 26 on Wednesday.

Birthday celebrations with paparazzi

On Wednesday, after celebrating her birthday with her family and friends, Ananya extended her birthday celebrations to the paparazzi, graciously posing for photos outside her residence.

The 26-year-old was surrounded by photographers singing "Happy Birthday" as she cut not one, but two birthday cakes. One cake had a sweet message written on it, “Main apni favourite hoon”. The line is one of Kareena Kapoor’s iconic lines from her film Jab We Met. Ananya has often admitted that she is a huge fan of Kareena.

She opted for a simple a white top and blue jeans. Ananya also posed for pictures and then went on to distribute a box of sweets to the photographers before heading inside. She told them it was for her birthday as well as Diwali.

“Do do baar mat lena (Don’t take them twice)", she joked. The actor went on to thank the photographers for the sweet gesture on her birthday.

Ananya turns 26

Ananya’s family and friends were there with her at midnight to ring in the special day with her. It was Orry aka Orhan Awatramani who shared an inside video from the celebrations at Panday residence, which included two cakes, a bunch of balloons and loads of birthday cheer.

Bhavana also took to her Instagram to share an adorable throwback video to wish Ananya. It featured a vlog that was captured by Chunky, in which little Ananya gave three kisses on Bhavana's cheeks. “Birthday Eve @ananyapanday !!!loads of love and some forced kisses,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco declared her love through a heartfelt wish for her. On his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee”.

Ananya was last seen in the film CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Released on Netflix, the film saw Ananya play Nella, a social media influencer whose life comes crashing down when she enlists the help of an AI to erase her cheating ex (Vihaan Samat) from her digital life.