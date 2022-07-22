InstaBeauty: Now unfiltered?

Don’t we often scout for the perfect filter before posting a picture on social media? But, as a digital influencer, one is torn between the onus of being real to their followers and using beauty filters that dramatically change features, to promote certain products. Recently, German state officials said influencers must mention the use of beauty filters, if any, on their photos, thereby ensuring total transparency. In the UK too, the Advertising Standards Authority had notified online influencers to mention if a beauty filter is being used to promote skincare or cosmetics. This, Indian influencers feel, is much needed, even in India, for it can help shatter unrealistic beauty standards.

“There are no such regulations in India as of now, but due to the recent updates on Instagram and Snapchat, people can see when someone has used a filter, which is great. In a way, it is helping people come closer to reality, giving them the power to distinguish between reality and a picture with filters,” says digital creator Nagma Mirajkar.

Having such regulations would also aid in higher acceptance in society, feel influencers. “Viewers must be informed when an influencer promotes any beauty product using a filter, as it will help the audience accept the fact that skin will look like skin and creator no magic can happen [overnight] using any product,” says makeup artist and content creator Fizza Abdi.

Himadri Patel, a digital content creator, recalls having insecurities about her skin at one point: “I remember feeling so overwhelmed looking at girls on social media with filtered, flawless skin... If we can have this regulation where it becomes compulsory for an influencer to mention ‘used filter’ on social media posts, nothing better.” Seconding this thought is content creator Unnati Malharkar, who says, “When audience sees someone with flawless skin on social media, they feel insecure, believe they are not beautiful enough. Hence, transparency is important.” Digital content creator Muskan Roy adds, “Disclosing the use of filters would only remind viewers to not expect unrealistic results.”

But, model and influencer Rahi Chadda believes we must first understand what defines a filter: “When we talk about filters, are we talking lighting, special effects, using makeup before promoting a product? In that case, most pictures on social media will be naturally filtered. We need to be clearer about what a filter means and where we draw the line.”