Isha Ambani's Shiv Shakti Puja lehenga come with a mantra embroidered on the skirt. Can you recognise it?

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to get married this week. Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant is to tie the knot with childhood friend and longtime love Radhika in a lavish ceremony on July 12. The Ambani clan performed a Shiv Shakti puja a day back to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for the bride and groom-to-be. For the Shiv Shakti puja, Isha Ambani stole the limelight in a gorgeous lehenga. Isha looked stunning as ever as she played muse to fashion designer Delhi Vintage Co – a Delhi-based local designer house - and picked a lehenga for the ceremony.(Instagram/@dietsabya)

ALSO READ: Isha Ambani rocks stunning Tamilian jadai hairstyle for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's latest wedding event: Pics

Here's what Isha Ambani wore for the puja ceremony

Isha looked stunning as ever as she played muse to fashion designer Delhi Vintage Co – a Delhi-based designer house - and picked a lehenga for the ceremony. In a shiny rust-maroon lehenga featuring vintage embellishments and details rooted in the Indian culture, Isha looked gorgeous as ever. The lehenga featured a maroon blouse with a plunging neckline, and bright pink lining at the sleeves. The lehenga skirt has our heart as it came heavily embellished depicting several elements of the Indian culture – from jutti, to saplings, to cows to artifacts. Even a mantra was embroidered on the bottom.

ALSO READ: Isha Ambani wore custom heart-embroidered lehenga for Anant's Haldi; an inspired version could be yours for this price

In a gorgeous statement golden necklace, earrings and bracelets, Isha further accessorised her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha wore her tresses into a bun with a middle part and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small black bindi.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married on July 12

Radhika and Anant organised a series of rituals ahead of their wedding. A few days back, the Haldi ceremony was held. Their Sangeet ceremony featured a performance by pop singer Justin Bieber. A Mameru ceremony was also organised – Mameru refers to the Gujarati tradition of the maternal uncle giving wedding gift to the bride-to-be. Prior to this, two extravagant pre-wedding celebrations were organised - one in Jamnagar, and another in a cruise ride across Europe.