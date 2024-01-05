Janhvi Kapoor stuns in traditional silk saree during visit to Tirupati Balaji Temple with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor, joined by rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya and Tollywood sensation Maheswari, graced the spiritual ambience of the Tirupati Balaji temple on a blissful Friday morning. The stylish diva looked graceful and elegant as she donned a traditional off-white saree. After wowing her fans with her sizzling red bodycon dress for Koffee with Karan, Janhvi effortlessly slayed her ethnic saree look, proving that she is an absolute fashionista who can pull off any look to perfection. Wherever she goes, the stunning actress makes sure to steal the limelight with her incredible sense of style and undeniable beauty. Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple in ethnic silk saree with boyfriend(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi is quite popular on Instagram as she has a massive following of 23 million, and her aesthetic feed filled with fashion-forward looks is a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her fans. Let's decode her latest look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat on Koffee with Karan season 8 in a dazzling red hot satin dress. It costs ₹1.63 lakh )

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in traditional silk saree

On Friday, after her spiritual visit, Jahnvi gave her fans a sweet surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glam pictures accompanied by the caption "and now it feels like 2024 has begun". Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring fans who couldn't stop gushing over her look. In the post, Jahnvi can be seen looking like an elegant princess, wrapped in six six-yards of grace and exuding royal vibes. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Jahnvi's saree comes in a luxurious silk fabric and features a captivating off-white shade. Her saree is adorned with traditional intricate gold embroidery all over and a stunning gold border that showcases rich craftsmanship. She draped the saree elegantly and paired it with a matching scoop neck blouse. On the accessories front, Janhvi styled her graceful look with a sleek diamond necklace that adorned her neck, matching statement earrings and a gold bracelet.

Her sun-kissed make-up included nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, rosy cheeks, glowing highlighter, dewy base and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. She styled her lush locks into soft curls and left them open at the side, cascading beautifully down her shoulders to complement her look. The addition of a small black bindi on her forehead added the finishing touch.