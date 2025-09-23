Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia to Malaika Arora and others: Who wore what at Homebound premiere

Homebound's premiere last night featured the stars bringing in their best styles, ranging from nostalgic homages to classic black evening wear. Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jehtwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was also screened at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival and won second runner-up in the International People's Choice category recently. Celebs stunned in all style aesthetics, traditional, stylish power dressing and Y2K. (PC: Instagram)

Let's see what the celebs wore to the star-studded event, and if you can take any notes from their style books.

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made headlines for rewearing her mother, Sridevi's, Manish Malhotra archival saree. The royal blue and black saree with a gold border was styled with a choker necklace, jhumkas, and bangles.

2. Khushi Kapoor

To support her sister Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor attended the premiere in a chic ensemble. Contrary to her sister's traditional saree look, she opted for a simple black midi dress and accessorised with black strappy heels and a diamond choker.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia

Another black dress from the evening! Unlike Khushi, Tamannaah, however, didn’t settle for a little black dress and instead served a boss-lady version. It was a sleeveless tailored blazer dress. The bodice featured a blazer with lapels, while the bottoms came with a sheer pleated skirt.

4. Diana Penty

Diana Penty opted for a minimalist strapless black gown. Going for a classic and understated silhouette, the cut-out detail just below the bust incorporated a touch of visual interest, breaking the otherwise monotonous nature of this relatively minimalist dress.

5. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna reminded us that even power dressing can have a jazzy bohemian vibe with this outfit. She wore a sleek blazer with bright golden buttons and padded shoulders. It was the pants that brought in the boho essence; the geometric, colourful print and wide-legged cut provided a sharp contrast to the sharp and tame blazer.

6. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora wore a pair of black capri pants with a gold-and-black corset top. She carried a baguette bag. Overall, this outfit is very Y2K-coded.

7. Richa Chaddha

Richa layered her black dress with a long sage green-brick orange coloured jacket adorned with geometric patterns and motifs. She styled it with braided hair and pointed-toe heels. This layering is a standout, contrasting with the monochrome base well.

8. Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan looked every bit dapper in his crisp white shirt, with the collar buttons left open for a bit of dramatic oomph. Sticking to classic, he paired it with black trousers and draped a black scarf around his neck.

9. Vedang Raina

Vedang wore an office-core outfit to the event, donning a grey blazer, a blue tie, and black trousers. While it appeared professional, it lacked the red carpet glam.