Jyotika embraces her ethnic side in beautiful red saree for temple visit with Suriya. See pics

Jyotika, alongside her husband Suriya, recently paid a visit to the revered Shakti peethas of Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya temple. For her religious visit, the 46-year-old actor embraced her ethnic side, draped in six yards of pure grace. Her stunning red saree is sure to make you want to add it to your own ethnic wardrobe. (Also read: Jyotika shares diet and fitness secrets behind her '9 kg weight loss in just 3 months', gives shoutout to Vidya Balan ) Jyotika dazzled in a red saree during her visit to the Shakti peethas with Suriya. (Instagram/@jyotika)

Jyotika shares glimpse of her temple visit with Suriya

On Sunday, Jyotika gave her fans a weekend treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, “Blessed to have visited the sacred Shakti peethas of Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya during the auspicious new year ! Starting my next film… I thank you for your love and blessings always.”

In the first picture, Jyotika is seen posing with Suriya, both radiating warmth and serenity in their traditional looks. Another shot captures her tying a sacred cloth around the temple bell. A particularly sweet moment shows Jyotika lighting a diya while Suriya stands beside her, casually holding her bag. The remaining snaps showcase her offering prayers and posing gracefully in front of the temples.

Decoding Jyotika's saree look

For her look, Jyotika opted for a vibrant red chiffon saree embellished with elegant golden borders, perfectly rocking the classic combo. She draped it beautifully, letting the pallu cascade gracefully from her shoulders. Completing the ensemble, she paired it with a matching half-sleeve blouse, adding a touch of timeless elegance to her traditional look.

She accessorised her look with a traditional gold temple necklace and matching statement earrings. On one wrist, she wore black bangles stacked neatly, while the other featured a silver watch. Her makeup was kept minimal with winged eyeliner, softly blushed cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. With a small red bindi on her forehead and her luscious tresses tied in a loose ponytail, perfectly finishing off her graceful look.