Kajol turns into Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in saree as she adds elegant ethnic touch to airport look. Watch

The paparazzi clicked Kajol at the Delhi airport recently. On April 8, they shared videos and pictures of the star arriving at the airport, dressed in an elegant ivory chiffon saree, which reminded us of her character Anjali from her and Shah Rukh Khan's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in which she also wore chiffon sarees. Let's decode the ethnic look. Kajol clicked at the airport in a chiffon saree.

Also Read | Hania Aamir's mirror jaal veil gives the dupatta a modern gilded twist; a must-have for wedding season. Watch

Kajol transforms into Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

A paparazzi page shared Kajol's video on Instagram on April 8 with the caption, “Nostalgia Hits us Hard Seeing our Anjali in Saree.” A user called her ‘Bollywood royalty,’ and another wrote, “gorgeous”. A comment read, “She is giving Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Another said, “She is so beautiful.”

Kajol in an elegant ivory saree

Giving an elegant ethnic touch to the airport look, Kajol draped herself in an ivory chiffon saree embroidered with intricate elements. The six yards features a broad patti embroidered with gold stripes, scalloped hems, and lace embroidered borders decked with shimmering sequins.

How did Kajol style the saree?

Kajol paired the saree with a matching ivory blouse adorned with a sheer back and sleeves, delicate thread work, half-length sleeves, sequin embellishments, a plunging neckline, and a fitted silhouette. The actor accessorised the ensemble with gold strappy heels, a gold bracelet watch, statement rings, and a choker necklace adorned with emerald stones.

With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled in a blow-dried soft, silky length, she chose subtle smokey silver eye shadow, feathered brows, sleek eyeliner, glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam picks.

What's next for Kajol

Meanwhile, Kajol will be seen next in the mythological horror film Maa. The film will be directed by Vishal Furia, who is currently in the news for helming the Nushrratt Bharuccha-led horror film Chhorii 2. The first look of Maa shows Kajol as a fierce mother trying to protect her daughter, played by Kherin Sharma. The film also features Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 27.