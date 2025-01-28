Mumbai, Twenty-six years ago "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" struck a chord with the masses, not just at home, but also in Southeast Asia, especially Indonesia. Lalit Pandit, Sameer feel honoured after Indonesian delegation sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

The sound of the Hindi film's music continues to be popular with the people of the island nation, something the world witnessed when the video of an Indonesian delegation crooning the title track went viral on social media.

The delegation sang the 1998 movie's song, composed by Jatin-Lalit and penned by Sameer, at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honour of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Chief Guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Lalit Pandit, one-half of the former musical duo Jatin-Lalit, and lyricist Sameer are "proud" and "honoured" that their song garners such popularity even today.

"I strongly feel when the music comes from the heart, it reaches the heart of the people. It's been 26 years now and the music has lived on...

"It's a big honour to have the Indonesian delegates singing the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' song in front of our President Droupadi Murmu ji. It was such a wonderful thing to see... Music has no language," Lalit told PTI.

For Sameer, it feels like yesterday that filmmaker Karan Johar approached him to write songs for his directorial debut "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

"It's been 26 years and people still love the song. They are still singing the song. That is the most exciting moment for me...

"When I heard they sang my song on the occasion of Republic Day, I felt so proud. This is a real award. These kinds of recognitions give you energy to do better work. So this film for me it's a milestone. I'm so happy, I'm feeling so humble," the lyricist told PTI.

Not only the music of the film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, but the movie itself was massively popular at the time of its release in Indonesia.

Lalit recalled listening to the local language version of "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", originally sung in Hindi by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, at the Bali airport when he visited the Indonesian capital in the 2000s.

"My friends told them 'He is the composer of this song'. They then took us to the VIP lounge and our visa was done .

"When we reached our hotel, the film was playing in the Indonesian language on a TV channel. This film was really famous and it is supposedly the most famous and loved film in Southeast Asia. No wonder the delegation sang this beautiful song," he added.

The co-composer credited the film's director for being a source of inspiration.

"I feel humbled that the music of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' has passed the barrier of time. It was ahead of its time in terms of how beautifully the songs were composed, and how beautifully Sameer ji wrote them.

"And the picturisation and the contribution of the actors was huge. How beautiful Shah Rukh looked and how handsome the whole cast looked. The girls looked so beautiful. It was Karan's vision. It was his first film, and the music was pivotal," he said.

Lalit also credited Narayan and Yagnik for singing the song beautifully.

"You conceive then it has to be delivered by the singer the way you have thought about it. These singers definitely delivered this."

The success of the music of "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" also proved to be a "game-changer" for Jatin-Lalit, the latter added.

"When we did 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' , the press and everybody thought and wrote that it was a fluke that the music became a hit... 'DDLJ' won very few awards. That was another hurtful thing because that music has surpassed ages. But it was not justified at that time.

"After the success of 'DDLJ', we were eager to create something special. Karan Johar's debut film gave us the opportunity to showcase our music, and we are forever grateful," the music director said.

Sameer said Johar narrated the story of "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" to him and asked him to write "simple and heart-touching" lyrics for the title song on the tune pre-composed by Jatin-Lalit.

"I am conscious when I'm writing the title song of the film because the film tends to become a hit if the song goes on to reach cult status. It was a lovely title. So, I wrote the whole thing and I tried my level best. The best part is that when I met Karan after writing the song, he jumped from one sofa to another. He was so thrilled. But I felt the lyrics were very simple and I can do a little better.

"He told me, 'Sir, please don't confuse me. I got what I want, So please don't try anything better or worse. I'm very happy and you relax. I will do my work now and I'm 100 per cent sure this song is going to create history'. And, today, it has created history," he recalled.

