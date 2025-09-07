Kareena Kapoor's silver saree is made with hundreds of sequins and definitely turned heads at Birmingham store launch
Kareena Kapoor is bringing the sparkle back! Her one-of-a-kind saree and sleeveless blouse look was designed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
On September 6, actor Kareena Kapoor attended the launch of a jewellery store in Birmingham, UK. She wore a sparkly custom Manish Malhotra saree with intricate embellishments. While her statement halter-neck blouse and diamond earrings brought an appropriate measure of extravagance, Kareena chose subdued makeup to complete her sequin-soaked saree look. Also read | Glittering glamour: 5 stylish ways to rock sequin sarees this wedding season
Kareena Kapoor owns the saree look with poise
At the UK event, Kareena went for a desi vibe in her silver saree that was draped elegantly. A high-neck halter blouse complemented the saree's beauty and added a modern touch.
Letting the sequins on the saree and the matching sleeveless blouse be the focal point, the actor avoided over-accessorising to let her ethnic outfit shine. Her latest sequin saree look was something of a throwback to the 2000s thanks to its glam, glitter and sparkle.
Kareena's jewellery added more drama to her look
She chose dangling diamond earrings that complemented the high-neck blouse. Matching diamond bangles added some more drama to Kareena's glamorous Manish Malhotra look.
As for her makeup, Kareena opted for a minimal bronze beauty look with earthy tones that complemented the silver saree. She sported a light peach lip shade that complemented the bronze tones. The actor wore her hair in loose waves for a romantic look.
Reactions to Kareena's look on social media
Sharing pictures of Kareena from the fan-packed event, Manish wrote on Instagram, “Where every sequin flows like a wave of elegance... shimmering waves timeless grace... the one and only.”
Kareena too shared the pictures on Instagram; commenting on her post, sister-actor Karisma Kapoor wrote, “My diamond...” A comment also read, “Bebo (Kareena's nick name) knows how to own it.” A fan also wrote, “Diva.” Others like comments like ‘beautiful’ and ‘stunning’.
