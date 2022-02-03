Karishma Tanna is a stylish bride-to-be in a strappy white sharara set on haldi

After getting engaged in November last year, television hottie Karishma Tanna will soon tie the knot with Varun Bangera, in what is being speculated as a wedding with Gujarati as well as South Indian rituals and the pictures from their haldi ceremony are already setting fans on frenzy. Seems like wedding bells are ringing for Naagin stars as after Mouni Roy, it's Karishma who is flooding our screens with sartorial looks from traditional festivities and we can't take our eyes off her ethnic style in a strappy white sharara set on her haldi this Thursday.

Taking to her social media handle, Karishma shared a solo picture that gave fans a glimpse of her intimate event and showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The picture featured the diva donning a spotless white kurti that came with a deep neck and strap details to add to the hotness quotient.

Made of organic cotton, the kurti sported geometric patterns embroidered all over along with mirror and sequins work to enhance the rich look. It was teamed with a pair of matching white organic cotton sharara pants that came with contrasting golden thread work on the thighs for a traditional touch.

The sharara too sported geometric patterns embroidered all over along with mirror and sequins work and was layered with a white cotton dupatta that was lined with beautiful kiran lace along with white tassels on the corners of the borders. Pulling back her luscious tresses into a half clutch hairstyle, Karishma completed her attire with a pair of beige juttis from Fizzy Goblet.

She accessorised her look with fresh floral jewellery from Floral Art and a pair of golden jhumkis from Mrinalini Chandra Label. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Karishma amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a candid pose in the backdrop of lush greenery decorated with yellow, orange and white flowers, Karishma captioned the picture, “Happiness galore,the smile says it all (sic).” Breaking the Internet for all the right reasons, the picture went instantly viral as fans and friends from the industry emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

The white cotton sharara is credited to Indian designer label Sukriti & Aakriti that boasts of diverse designs and eclectic taste with the intention to revive, restore and celebrate the flower-work handicraft in their own vivid, vibrant and contemporary wardrobe style so as to push for a wider appeal. Karishma Tanna was styled by celebrity costume and fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.