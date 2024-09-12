Katy Perry shows off QR code tattoo at the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet. Here's where it leads you to

Katy Perry made a jaw-dropping return to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, serving up another iconic fashion moment. Before her much-anticipated performance and acceptance speech, the pop star debuted a striking two-piece ensemble from the Who Decides War runway on the red carpet. The Woman's World singer, 39, celebrated her big night, where she was honoured with the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, by donning a daring wet and wild look. As always, Katy showed she remains the queen of bold, fearless fashion. Scroll down to know more about her appearance. (Also read: Best-dressed pop-stars at VMAS: Taylor Swift rocks a punk-rock outfit to Katy Perry looking like a futuristic mummy ) Katy Perry stunned at the 2024 MTV VMAs with a unique QR code tattoo on her back.(Instagram)

Katy Perry rocks a shredded bralette and skirt

For her awards night at the 2024 MTV VMAs, Katy wowed in a stunning look from Who Decides War's Spring 2025 collection. Her outfit channelled Victorian influences with a modern twist. The gown, crafted in delicate ivory hues, featured distressed fabrics, asymmetrical draping, and tattered detailing, offering a hauntingly beautiful homage to Victorian-era fashion. Perry rocked a shredded one-shoulder crop top paired with a matching low-rise skirt that hugged her figure flawlessly. The textured, deconstructed style of her ensemble, with draped fabrics and a trailing hemline, created a dreamy, ethereal silhouette that stood out as a true high-fashion moment.

Katy kept her accessories minimal, letting the intricate details of her gown truly shine. Her makeup was a total glam moment, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, bold winged eyeliner, dewy base, luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick that added just the right amount of elegance. Her sleek, wet-look hair perfectly complemented the edgy, modern vibe of the ensemble.

What is Katy Perry's QR code tattoo?

Katy's look was undeniably a showstopper at the 2024 MTV VMAs, but what truly caught the eyes of fashionistas was the unique QR code "tattooed" on her back. This bold and unexpected accessory is linked to a pre-save website for her upcoming studio album, 143, set to release on September 20. Whether fans found the QR code "genius" or "unserious," Perry undeniably grabbed the spotlight with this innovative move, making her one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the night.