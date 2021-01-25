Khadi fashion show organised in Lucknow on UP Divas

A Khadi fashion show was organised at Avadh Shilpgram in Lucknow as part of Uttar Pradesh Divas celebrations on Sunday.

The khadi fashion show was organised with top designers. The celebrations are being held at Awadh Shilpgram from January 22 to January 26. The khadi fashion show with top designers was the highlight of the first day of UP Divas celebrations here.

Khadi and Village Industries Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, Udaybhan Singh Minister of State Khadi and Village Industries, Additional Chief Secretary Khadi Village Industries Navneet Sehgal attended the fashion show.

Speaking to ANI, Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Khadi and Village Industries said, "Khadi is a local product and on the occasion of UP Divas a fashion show was held here with the aim of showing people how it can be worn in day-to-day life as well as in weddings and other occasions."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON