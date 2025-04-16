Khushi Kapoor's mini dress reminds internet of 2000s business casual fashion trend: ‘How millennials looked in the club’

Khushi Kapoor attended the 2nd edition of MAMI Select on Tuesday, April 15. The actor was among the celebrities who were present at the event. She wore a check printed mini dress for the occasion, reminding the internet of the popular millennial business casual fashion trend. Khushi Kapoor attends the 2nd edition of MAMI Select.

Khushi Kapoor attends the 2nd edition of MAMI Select

The paparazzi pictures and videos from the event show Khushi Kapoor arriving in her luxurious car. The cameras captured her exiting the vehicle, greeting the media, and posing for the photocall. The actor's check-printed mini dress for the occasion embraced the business casual aesthetic with its faux blazer and skirt appearance. Let's decode Khushi's ensemble and check out what the internet said about it.

What did Khushi Kapoor wear?

Khushi's mini-length dress is from the shelves of the celebrity-favourite clothing label House of CB. It features a black-and-white check pattern, padded shoulders, front button closures, full-length sleeves, a cinched waistline, a body-snatching silhouette highlighting her svelte frame, a mini hem length, and a curved design on the hem. The contrasting white collar and cuffs peaking from the neckline and sleeves added the boardroom aesthetic to the casual-chic outfit.

Khushi accessorised the ensemble with luxe elements, including Celine black suede pumps, a By Far mini crocodile-embossed handbag, gold rings, and dainty diamond ear studs. She tied her tresses in a messy centre-parted top knot, and for the glam, she chose darkened brows, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy berry lips, and muted pink eye shadow.

What did the internet think of Khushi's ensemble?

Khushi's ensemble reminded the internet of the 2000s ‘business casual’ fashion outfits. One user wrote, “How millennials looked in the club in the 2000s. I love it.” Diet Sabya pointed out, “It was called ‘smart casuals as party wear’.” Meanwhile, a few others loved her look and called the actor ‘beautiful’. A fan commented, “She can never go wrong with her looks.”