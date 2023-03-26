Kiara Advani recently made headlines and for all the right reasons. The actor got married in an extravagant ceremony to Sidharth Malhotra at Suryagarh Fort in Rajasthan and it was all things gorgeous. Kiara is an absolute fashionista and she keeps on sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Kiara can do it all – from decking up in casual attires to slaying a formal look in a power suit to showing us how to rock an ethnic look in the six yards of grace. Kiara's Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo for her fans to follow. Kiara Advani's casual airport look is all about comfy flying(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani rocks the beach look with a surfboard

Kiara, on Sunday, was photographed at Mumbai international airport as she flew back to the city. The actor posed patiently for the cameras stationed outside the airport as she looked stunning in a casual ensemble while she gave fashion goals to her fans. The actor believes in comfy flying and she dressed up exactly for the same. Kiara looked gorgeous in a white cropped top and a pair of blue distressed denims. Kiara's distressed denims came with high waisted details and hugged her shape perfectly and cascaded to wide legs. Kira added a grey shawl to her look as she wore it cross her shoulders. Kiara's airport looks are loved and adored by her fans and for all the right reasons – the actor always ensures to merge style and comfort together. Take a look at her pictures here:

Kiara posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara further accessorised her look for the day in white shoes and a pastel blue sling bag across her shoulders as she smiled for the cameras with her while heart. Kiara wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she smiled for the pictures. Kiara decked up in minimal makeup to complement her airport look for the day. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kiara rocked the look to perfection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON