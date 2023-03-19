Kiara Advani is an absolute fashionista. The actor is currently making headlines and for all the right reasons. Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra recently got married in a plush ceremony in Suryagarh Fort in Rajasthan. Kiara and Sidharth's wedding diaries look right out of a fairytale, and we are in awe of it. Kiara and Sidharth are currently back in Mumbai and busy ticking off their professional and personal duties in style. Kiara loves to slay fashion goals with her every look from the fashion look book, and fans are always scurrying to take notes on how to ace a look like the actor. From casual to festive to ethnic to formal diaries, Kiara knows how to keep it minimal with a twist and style. Kiara Advani's airport look proves that less is more(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara, a day back, was spotted at Mumbai International Airport, as she made her way inside to take off. The actor's airport fashion diaries are specifically our favourite because she always knows how to keep it comfortable for a long flight, and also super stylish. On Saturday, the actor got photographed by the paparazzi waiting outside the airport and her look is all about proving that less is more. Kiara, for the flight, picked an all-black ensemble and kept it chic and casual. She decked up in a black cropped T-shirt with graphic print. Flaunting her midriff, Kiara further teamed it with a pair of black high-waisted bootcut flared jeans. Waving and posing at the cameras patiently, Kiara looked stunning as ever as she walked inside the airport for her flight. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Kiara further accessorised her look for the day in transparent stilettos and carried a pastel blue purse in her one hand, adding the necessary pop of colours to her look. The actor wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the pictures and waved at the cameras. In a natural makeup look, Kiara let her attire do all the talking. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.